Q101 Top 1,011 Alternative Songs of All-Time (Dec. 1999)

1. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

2. The Smashing Pumpkins – Today

3. Pearl Jam – Jeremy

4. Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right to Party

5. Nine Inch Nails – Closer

6. Beck – Loser

7. R.E.M. – It’s The End of the World

8. Metallica – Enter Sandman

9. The Smashing Pumpkins – 1979

10. Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK

11. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like A Hole

12. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

13. Green Day – When I Come Around

14. Oasis – Wonderwall

15. The Smiths – How Soon is Now?

16. Limp Bizkit – Nookie

17. U2 – Where The Streets Have No Name

18. Sublime – What I Got

19. Bush – Glycerine

20. The Cure – Just Like Heaven

21. The Offspring – Come Out And Play

22. Pearl Jam – Alive

23. Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

24. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says

25. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, Tonight

26. Radiohead – Creep

27. Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade

28. Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box

29. Beastie Boys – Sabotage

30. The Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

31. Green Day – Basket Case

32. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion

33. Metallica – One

34. Nirvana – Come As You Are

35. Pearl Jam – Even Flow

36. Dave Matthews Band – Crash Into Me

37. The Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated

38. The Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm

39. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

40. The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go

41. Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

42. Beastie Boys – Brass Monkey

43. Nirvana – Lithium

44. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away

45. Korn – Got The Life

46. Nirvana – All Apologies

47. Metallica – The Unforgiven

48. The Smashing Pumpkins – Zero

49. Oasis – Champagne Supernova

50. U2 – Mysterious Ways

51. Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains

52. The Offspring – Self Esteem

53. 311 – Down

54. R.E.M. – Everybody Hurts

55. Creed – One

56. Nirvana – In Bloom

57. Live – Lightning Crashes

58. Goo Goo Dolls – Name

59. Beck – Where It’s At

60. Everclear – Santa Monica

61. Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind The Counter in a Small Town

62. Peter Gabriel – In Your Eyes

63. Violent Femmes – Add It Up

64. White Zombie – More Human Than Human

65. Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane

66. Kid Rock – Bawitdaba

67. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun

68. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

69. The Clash – Train In Vain

70. Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name

71. Stone Temple Pilots – Big Empty

72. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under the Bridge

73. U2 – Pride

74. The B-52’s – Rock Lobster

75. The Verve Pipe – The Freshman

76. Bush – Comedown

77. Filter – Hey Man Nice Shot

78. Ministry – Every Day Is Halloween

79. The Smashing Pumpkins – Landslide

80. Soft Cell – Tainted Love

81. Beastie Boys – Girls

82. Sublime – Date Rape

83. Alice In Chains – Would

84. Foo Fighters – Everlong

85. Metallica – Until It Sleeps

86. U2 – Sunday Bloody Sunday

87. U2 – With or Without You

88. Green Day – Good Riddance

89. Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf

90. Dave Matthews Band – Ants Marching

91. Bush – Machine Head

92. Alice In Chains – Man In The Box

93. Devo – Whip It

94. Soundgarden – Fell On Black Days

95. Charmed Life – Semi

96. Pearl Jam – Black

97. Bush – Everything Zen

98. Metallica – Nothing Else Matters

99. Nine Inch Nails – Hurt

100. Billy Idol – White Wedding

101. U2 – One

102. Prodigy – Firestarter

103. The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock

104. Soul Asylum – Runaway Train

105. Goo Goo Dolls – Iris

106. Lenny Kravitz – Are You Gonna Go My Way

107. Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl

108. Violent Femmes – Kiss Off

109. Depeche Mode – Enjoy the Silence

110. Stone Temple Pilots – Interstate Love Song

111. Beastie Boys – No Sleep Til Brooklyn

112. Beck – Devil’s Haircut

113. Pearl Jam – Yellow Ledbetter

114. Garbage – Stupid Girl

115. Goo Goo Dolls – Slide

116. The Smashing Pumpkins – Rocket

115. R.E.M. – Stand

116. Patti Smith – Dancing Barefoot

117. Nine Inch Nails – Down In It

118. Material Issue – Valerie Loves Me

119. INXS – Never Tear Us Apart

120. Pearl Jam – Better Man

121. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain

122. Pearl Jam – Nothingman

123. Dave Matthews Band – Crush

124. No Doubt – Just A Girl

125. Sublime – Santeria

126. Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

127. Green Day – Welcome To Paradise

128. Bush – Little Things

129. U2 – Trying To Throw Your Arms

128. Tonic – If You Could Only See

129. Talking Heads – Burning Down The House

130. Stone Temple Pilots – Dancing Days

131. Sarah McLachlan – Possession

132. Silverchair – Tomorrow

133. Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl

134. Sugar Ray – Fly

135. Oingo Boingo – Dead Man’s Party

136. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Breaking The Girl

137. Kid Rock – Cowboy

138. Nirvana – Dumb

139. Gravity Kills – Guilty

140. Hole – Doll Parts

141. Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth

142. Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty

143. Nena – 99 Red Balloons

144. New Order – Blue Monday

145. Dave Matthews Band – What Would You Say

146. The Cure – Close To Me

147. Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning

148. Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

149. Beastie Boys – So Whatcha Want

150. U2 – New Years Day

151. The Smashing Pumpkins – Drown

152. Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

153. Creed – My Own Prison

154. The Clash – Train In Vain

153. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic

154. The Cure – Inbetween Days

155. Pearl Jam – Daughter

156. Candlebox – Far Behind

157. Pearl Jam – Corduroy

158. Cranberries – Dreams

159. Live – All Over You

160. Ben Folds Five – Brick

161. Duran Duran – Rio

162. Barenaked Ladies – Brian Wilson

163. Madness – Our House

164. Green Day – Brain Stew

165. Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug

166. XTC – Dear God

167. New Order – True Faith

168. Kid Rock – I Am The Bullgod

169. Nine Inch Nails – Terrible Lie

170. INXS – New Sensation

171. Cracker – Low

172. Blur – Song 2

173. Oasis – Live Forever

174. Laurie Anderson – O Superman

175. Korn – Freak On A Leash

176. Replacements – I’ll Be You

177. R.E.M. – Man On the Moon

178. A Flock of Seagulls – Wishing (I Had A Photograph)

179. Tool – Aenima

180. Vapors – Turning Japanese

181. The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold

182. Soundgarden – Spoonman

183. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy

184. Gary Numan – Cars

185. David Bowie – Modern Love

186. Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin Beats

187. Beastie Boys – Sure Shot

188. Candlebox – You

189. Butthole Surfers – Pepper

190. Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

191. Stone Temple Pilots – Creep

192. Sponge – Plowed

193. Depeche Mode – Strangelove

194. Yaz – Only You

195. Weezer – Buddy Holly

196. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

197. Cranberries – Zombie

198. Stabbing Westward – What Do I Have To Do

199. The Church – Under The Milkyway

200. The Smashing Pumpkins – Eye

201. Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People

202. Soul Asylum – Black Gold

203. Depeche Mode – Master And Servant

204. Korn – Blind

205. Fiona Apple – Criminal

206. Stone Temple Pilots – Vasoline

207. Local H – Bound For The Floor

208. Barenaked Ladies – One Week

209. Dishwalla – Counting Blue Cars

210. Bush – Swallowed

211. The B-52’s – Love Shack

212. Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

213. Urge Overkill – Girl You’ll Be A Woman Soon

214. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary

215. Alanis Morissette – Ironic

216. 311 – Beautiful Disaster

217. Collective Soul – Shine

218. Elvis Costello – Alison

219. Everlast – What It’s Like

220. Live – I Alone

221. Limp Bizkit – Faith

222. Goldfinger – Here In Your Bedroom

223. General Public – Tenderness

224. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

225. The Offspring – Pretty Fly (For A White Guy

226. Alice In Chains – No Excuses

227. Blues Traveler – Run-Around

228. Garbage – Special

229. The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

230. Foo Fighters – I’ll Stick Around

231. Jane’s Addiction – Stop

232. KMFDM – Juke Joint Jezebel

233. Split Enz – I Got You

234. Edie Brickell and New Bohemians – What I Am

235. The Smashing Pumpkins – Perfect

236. Foo Fighters – This Is A Call

237. Cherry Poppin Daddies – Zoot Suit Riot

238. Radiohead – Karma Police

239. Alice in Chains – Rooster

240. a-ha – Take On Me

241. Counting Crows – Mr. Jones

242. The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma

243. Soup Dragons – I’m Free

244. Live – Selling The Drama

245. Adam Ant – Wonderful

246. Elvis Costello – Veronica

247. No Doubt – Don’t Speak

248. Eveclear – I Will Buy You A New Life

249. They Might Be Giants – Birdhouse In Your Soul

250. Tori Amos – Silent All These Years

251. 311 – All Mixed Up

252. Public Image Ltd – Rise

253. Modern English – I Melt With You

254. Cake – The Distance

255. Bush – Mouth

256. Third Eye Blind – How’s It Gonna Be

257. Oasis – Supersonic

258. Morrissey – Every Day Is Like Sunday

259. Alice In Chains – Got Me Wrong

260. The Clash – Rock The Casbah

261. Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours

262. Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia

263. Liz Phair – Never Said

264. Yello – Oh Yeah

265. Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You

266. Daft Punk – Da Funk

267. blink-182 – Dammit

268. Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

269. Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World

270. Missing Persons – Walking In LA

271. The Pretenders – Middle of the Road

272. blink-182 – What’s My Age Again

273. The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You

274. Yaz – Situation

275. Stone Temple Pilots – Big Bang Baby

276. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Love Rollercoaster

277. Men at Work – Who Can It Be Now?

278. Meat Puppets – Backwater

279. James – Laid

280. Pearl Jam – Crazy Mary

281. 1000 Homo DJ’s featuring Trent Reznor – Supernaut

282. Morrissey – Suedehead

283. Echo & the Bunnymen – Bring on the Dancing Horses

284. Alanis Morissette – Hand In My Pocket

285. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

286. Beastie Boys – Rhymin And Stealin

287. Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know?

288. Matchbox 20 – Push

289. Pearl Jam – State of Love And Trust

290. Blur – There’s No Other Way

291. Weezer – (Undone) The Sweater Song

292. Temple of the Dog – Hunger Strike

293. The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

294. Metallica – The Memory Remains

295. Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes

296. Blondie – Rapture

297. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On

298. Elastica – Connection

299. The Jam – Town Called Malice

300. Ministry – Work For Love

301. Pearl Jam – Hail Hail

302. M – Pop Muzik

303. Billy Idol – Rebel Yell

304. Björk – Big Time Sensuality

305. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen

306. Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

307. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Cities in Dust

308. Blur – Girls and Boys

309. Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy

310. David Bowie – Let’s Dance

311. Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy

312. Bryan Ferry – Slave To Love

313. R.E.M. – Orange Crush

314. When In Rome – The Promise

315. New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

316. Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down Again’

317. Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

318. Nine Inch Nails – Burn

319. Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

320. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony

321. The Call – The Walls Came Down

322. Spacehog – In The Meantime

323. Replacements – Can’t Hardly Wait

324. Green Day – She

325. Dave Matthews Band – So Much To Say

326. Big Audio Dynamite II – Rush

327. The Charlatans – The Only One I Know

328. Dramarama – Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)

329. Hole – Violet

330. Front 242 – Headhunter

331. K’s Choice – Not An Addict

332. Presidents of the USA – Lump

333. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So

334. Talking Heads – And She Was

335. Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees

336. Metallica – Aint My Bitch

337. Tears for Fears – Shout

338. Social Distortion – Ball and Chain

339. Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun

340. Primus – Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver

341. Catherine Wheel – Black Metallic

342. Crash Test Dummies – Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

343. Beck – The New Pollution

344. Ween – Push Th Little Daisies

345. The Smiths – Panic

346. Peter Gabriel – Games Without Frontiers

347. Sublime – Wrong Way

348. The Cure – Fascination Street

349. Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities

350. Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away

351. ABC – The Look of Love

352. Pearl Jam – Not For You

353. Blues Traveler – Hook

354. Lemonheads – It’s A Shame About Ray

355. U2 – The Unforgettable Fire

356. The Police – Spirits In The Material World

357. Beastie Boys – Root Down

358. David Bowie – Ashes To Ashes

359. Everclear – Father of Mine

360. Violent Femmes – Gone Daddy Gone

361. Tori Amos – God

362. Stone Temple Pilots – Unglued

363. Reel Big Fish – Sell Out

364. Portishead – Sour Times

365. Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday

366. Creed – Torn

367. Eagle Eye Cherry – Save Tonight

368. OMD – Locomotion

369. The Smashing Pumpkins – I Am One

370. Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright

371. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized

372. Robyn Hitchcock and The Egyptians – Balloon Man

373. Porno For Pyros – Tahitian Moon

374. Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger

375. The Pretenders – Brass In Pocket

376. Eddy Grant – Electric Avenue

377. Cranberries – Linger

378. R.E.M. – Driver 8

379. Our Lady Peace – Clumsy

380. Korn – Shoots And Ladders

381. Husker Du – Makes No Sense At All

382. Depeche Mode – People Are People

383. No Doubt – Sunday Morning

384. The The – This Is The Day

385. Cracker – Teen Angst

386. 10,000 Maniacs – Like The Weather

387. Rage Against The Machine – Freedom

388. Rancid – Time Bomb

389. Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion

390. Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven

391. Matthew Sweet – I’ve Been Waiting

392. Duran Duran – Wild Boys

393. Pizzicato Five – Twiggy Twiggy/Twiggy Vs James Bond

394. Dream Academy – Life In A Northern Town

395. Belly – Feed The Tree

396. The B-52’s – Private Idaho

397. Live – Pain Lies On The Riverside

398. Local H – All The Kids Are Right

399. Smoking Popes – Need You Around

400. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Sex On Wheelz

401. Faith No More – We Care A Lot

402. Musical Youth – Pass The Dutchie

403. James – Sit Down

404. New Order – Love Vigilantes

405. Nirvana – Polly

406. Happy Mondays – Step On

407. The Go-Go’s – Vacation

408. The Ramones – Rock and Roll High School

409. Soundgarden – Blow Up The Outside World

410. Blind Melon – No Rain

411. The Smiths – Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before

412. Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart

413. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You

414. Metallica – Unforgiven II

415. The Cure – Love Song

416. ABC – Poison Arrow

417. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod

418. Waitresses – I Know What Boys Like

419. The Offspring – Why Don’t You Get A Job

420. The Smashing Pumpkins – Never Let Me Down Again

421. Soul Coughing – Super Bon Bon

422. Counting Crows – Round Here

423. Stone Temple Pilots – Trippin On A Hole In A Paper Heart

424. Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

425. Lisa Loeb – Stay

426. Pearl Jam – Given To Fly

427. Pearl Jam – Why Go

428. R.E.M. – The One I Love

429. Alice In Chains – Heaven Beside You

430. Goo Goo Dolls – Naked

431. Culture Club – Karma Chameleon

432. Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

433. EMF – Unbelievable

434. Billy Idol – Eyes Without A Face

435. The Cure – Lullaby

436. Nada Surf – Popular

437. Neneh Cherry/Michael Stipe – Trout

438. Wang Chung – To Live And Die In LA

439. Missing Persons – Words

440. Sugar – Helpless

441. Big Country – In A Big Country

442. The Farm – Groovy Train

443. Social Distortion – Story of My Life

444. PJ Harvey – Down by the Water

445. Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

446. Madness – Wings of A Dove

447. Hole – Softer, Softest

448. Gin Blossoms – Mrs. Rita

449. Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

450. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Kiss Them for Me

451. Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut

452. Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground

453. Metallica – Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

454. Alice In Chains – I Stay Away

455. Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly

456. Beck – Jackass

457. Days of the New – Touch Peel and Stand

458. The Smashing Pumpkins – Muzzle

459. Korn – No Place To Hide

460. Foo Fighters – Baker Street

461. Matchbox 20 – 3AM

462. Primus – My Name Is Mud

463. Pearl Jam – Dissident

464. Cardigans – Love Fool

465. Squirrel Nut Zippers – Hell

466. Metallica – Bleeding Me

467. Luscious Jackson – Naked Eye

468. The Smiths – Half a Person

469. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Someday I Suppose

470. 10,000 Maniacs – These Are Days

471. Green Day – J.A.R.

472. Björk – Human Behaviour

473. Echo & the Bunnymen – People Are Strange

474. Icehouse – Crazy

475. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Not Sleeping Around

476. Urge Overkill – Positive Bleeding

477. R.E.M. – Pop Song 89

478. Soup Dragons – Divine Thing

479. U2 – Even Better Than The Real Thing

480. Radiohead – Just

481. Alanis Morissette – You Learn

482. Bloodhound Gang – Fire Water Burn

483. Chemical Brothers – Setting Sun

484. Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me

485. The Fixx – Red Skies

486. Republica – Ready To Go

487. Sponge – Molly

488. Live – Turn My Head

489. Blondie – Heart of Glass

490. Stabbing Westward – Shame

491. King Missile – Detachable Penis

492. Fiona Apple – Sleep To Dream

493. Third Eye Blind – Losing A Whole Year

494. Better Than Ezra – Good

495. Stone Temple Pilots – Wicked Garden

496. Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

497. Oasis – Don’t Go Away

498. KMFDM – Light

499. Eels – Novocaine For The Soul

500. Tool – Sober

501. Foo Fighters – Monkey Wrench

502. Erasure – Chains of Love

503. Sugar Ray – Every Morning

504. Dave Matthews Band – Stay

505. Trio – Da Da Da

506. L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

507. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Behind The Sun

508. The Cure – Killing An Arab

509. Dinosaur Jr – Feel The Pain

510. Moby – All That I Need Is To Be Loved

511. Tori Amos – Crucify

512. Goldfinger – Mable

513. Tripping Daisy – I Got A Girl

514. Alanis Morissette – Head Over Feet

515. Duran Duran – Ordinary World

516. Silverchair – Pure Massacre

517. Soundgarden – The Day I Tried To Live

518. Poe – Angry Johnny

519. R.E.M. – Superman

520. Sarah McLachlan – Sweet Surrender

521. Lit – My Own Worst Enemy

522. World Party – Ship of Fools

523. No Doubt – Excuse Me Mister

524. Violent Femmes – American Music

525. U2 – God Part II

526. Specials – Concrete Jungle

527. Cardigans – My Favorite Game

528. Peter Murphy – All Night Long

529. Primus – Jerry Was A Race Car Driver

530. The B-52’s – Deadbeat Club

531. Culture Club – Time

532. Replacements – When It Began

533. The Stone Roses – Love Spreads

534. The Sugarcubes – Regina

535. Radiohead – Let Down

536. Love and Rockets – Ball of Confusion

537. Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta

538. The Cure – Never Enough

539. ABC – How To Be A Millionaire

540. Blondie – Dreaming

541. Billy Idol – Flesh For Fantasy

542. Green Day – Walking Contradiction

543. Matchbox 20 – Long Day

544. Porno For Pyros – Pets

545. Sarah McLachlan – Into The Fire

546. The Offspring – I Choose

547. Tears for Fears – Mad World

548. Pearl Jam – Immortality

549. KMFDM – Godlike

550. 4 Non Blondes – What’s Up

551. Camper Van Beethoven – Pictures of Matchstick Men

552. Depeche Mode – Stripped

553. R.E.M. – Fall On Me

554. dada – Dizz Knee Land

555. Daft Punk – Around The World

556. Belly – Slow Dog

557. INXS – Kiss The Dirt

558. The Pretenders – Message of Love

559. Squeeze – Goodbye Girl

560. Lene Lovich – Lucky Number

561. Gin Blossoms – Follow You Down

562. The Cure – Burn

563. Collective Soul – Gel

564. Jars of Clay – Flood

565. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Killing Moon

566. Duran Duran – Save A Prayer

567. Filter – Welcome To The Fold

568. Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene

569. Counting Crows – A Murder of One

570. Missing Persons – Destination Unknown

571. Erasure – A Little Respect

572. Marilyn Manson – I Don’t Like The Drugs

573. The Police – Walking On The Moon

574. Sex Pistols – Holidays In The Sun

575. U2 – Staring At The Sun

576. Shriekback – Nemesis

577. Peter Gabriel – Red Rain

578. Elastica – Stutter

579. Alanis Morissette – Thank U

580. Cause and Effect – You Think You Know Her

581. Afghan Whigs – Gentlemen

582. Eurythmics – Right By Your Side

583. Limp Bizkit – ReArranged

584. The The – Uncertain Smile

585. Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up

586. The Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing

587. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead

588. Ministry – Stigmata

589. Folk Implosion – Natural One

590. Cracker – Happy Birthday To Me

591. Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes

592. Liz Phair – Polyester Bride

593. Frank Black – Hang On To Your Ego

594. Bananarama – Cruel Summer

595. Alice In Chains – Them Bones

596. English Beat – Save It For Later

597. Godley and Creme – Cry

598. Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life

599. Liz Phair – Stratford On Guy

600. The Clash – London Calling

601. Third Eye Blind – Jumper

602. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana

603. Beastie Boys – Paul Revere

604. The Jam – Start!

605. Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over

606. Blur – Charmless Man

607. Human League – Don’t You Want Me

608. Lo Fidelity All Stars – Battle Flag

609. Live – Freaks

610. Tool – Stinkfist

611. Pearl Jam – Who You Are

612. The Smashing Pumpkins – Ava Adore

613. Bad Religion – Struck A Nerve

614. The Smiths – Big Mouth Strikes Again

615. Naked Eyes – Promises Promises

616. Nirvana – Lake of Fire

617. Creed – Higher

618. U2 – Gloria

619. UB40 – Red Red Wine

620. Crystal Method – Busy Child

621. The Smiths – A Rush And A Push and the Land is Ours

622. Moodswings – Spritual High

623. X – Los Angeles

624. Metallica – Fuel

625. OMD – So In Love

626. R.E.M. – Radio Song

627. Radiohead – Paranoid Android

628. The B-52’s – Roam

629. The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

630. Foo Fighters – Big Me

631. White Zombie – Thunder Kiss ‘65

632. Dave Matthews Band – Too Much

633. The Smashing Pumpkins – 33

634. Oasis – Cigarettes and Alcohol

635. Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You

636. Hole – Asking For It

637. Blondie – Atomic

638. Jane’s Addiction – Classic Girl

639. Duran Duran – White Lines

640. Jon Astley – Jane’s Getting Serious

641. Pearl Jam – Last Kiss

642. R.E.M. – What’s The Frequency Kenneth

643. Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka

644. Korn – ADIDAS

645. Buzzcocks – Orgasm Addict

646. House of Pain – Jump Around

647. Alice In Chains – Don’t Follow

648. Pixies – Velouria

649. U2 – One Tree Hill

650. Smash Mouth – All Star

651. Dave Matthews Band – Don’t Drink The Water

652. Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

653. Sheryl Crow – If It Makes You Happy

654. Rancid – Ruby Soho

655. Garbage – Queer

656. Alice In Chains – Down In A Hole

657. David Bowie – Scary Monsters

658. Fishbone – Party At Ground Zero

659. INXS – Original Sin

660. The Cure – The Walk

661. Bob Mould – It’s Too Late

662. The Charlatans – Weirdo

663. Brian Setzer Orchestra – Jump Jive An’ Wail

664. Local H – High Fiving MF

665. Howard Jones – New Song

666. Live – The Dolphin’s Cry

667. White Town – Your Woman

668. Pearl Jam – Once

669. Killing Joke – Eighties

670. XTC – Making Plans For Nigel

671. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Something’s Always Wrong

672. The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way

673. Orgy – Blue Monday

674. Liz Phair – Whip Smart

675. Culture Club – Church of the Poisoned Mind

676. Hole – Gold Dust Woman

677. Ben Folds Five – Battle of Who Could Care Less

678. Billy Idol – Hot In The City

679. The Specials – Gangsters

680. Garbage – #1 Crush

681. Squeeze – If I Didn’t Love You

682. Pavement – Cut Your Hair

683. Nirvana – Rape Me

684. Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok

685. James – Born of Frustration

686. Camper Van Beethoven – Eye of Fatima

687. Heaven 17 – Let Me Go

688. Moby – Go

689. The Smiths – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

690. Powerman 5000 – When Worlds Collide

691. Roxy Music – Dance Away

692. Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive

693. The Smashing Pumpkins – Siva

694. The Jam – In The City

695. Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf

696. Jamiroquai – Virtual Insanity

697. Fiona Apple – Shadowboxer

698. Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls

699. Metallica – Sad But True

700. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You

701. Pearl Jam – Whipping

702. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Aeroplane

703. Matthew Sweet – Evangeline

704. Adam Ant – Strip

705. Bush – Cold Contagious

706. The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels

707. Pennywise – Same Old Story

708. Morrissey – Tomorrow

709. Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance

710. Book of Love – Boy

711. Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good

712. Rancid – Salvation

713. Madness – Baggy Trousers

714. Lush – For Love

715. Nirvana – Verse Chorus Verse

716. Sisters of Mercy – More

717. OMD – Forever Live And Die

718. Live – Operation Spirit

719. Counting Crows – Einstein On The Beach

720. U2 – I Will Follow

721. Real Life – Send Me An Angel

722. Toadies – Possum Kingdom

723. Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Passenger

724. Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love

725. Natalie Imbruglia – Torn

726. Green Day – Nice Guys Finish Last

727. Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas

728. INXS – Beautiful Girl

729. Foo Fighters – My Hero

730. Wallflowers – One Headlight

731. The Normal – Warm Leatherette

732. The Cult – Fire Woman

733. Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again

734. Pearl Jam – Breath

735. Yaz – Don’t Go

736. Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

737. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

738. Kajagoogoo – Too Shy

739. Cake – Rock And Roll Lifestyle

740. Duran Duran – The Reflex

741. Depeche Mode – A Question of Lust

742. Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy

743. Time Zone – World Destruction

744. The Church – Metropolis

745. Midnight Oil – Power and the Passion

746. St – Only Love Can Break Your Heart

747. Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls

748. Jesus Jones – Right Here, Right Now

749. INXS – Not Enough time

750. The Verve Pipe – Photograph

751. Hole – Malibu

752. Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

753. Elvis Costello & the Attractions – Pump It Up

754. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Rascal King

755. The Smashing Pumpkins – Frail And Bedazzled

756. Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian

757. Divynyls – I Touch Myself

758. R.E.M. – The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight

759. Sublime – Caress Me Down

760. Book of Love – Book of Love

761. U2 – All I Want Is You

762. Stone Temple Pilots – Sex Type Thing

763. Stabbing Westward – Save Yourself

764. Big Audio Dynamite – Contact

765. Gang of Four – I Love A Man In Uniform

766. Social Distortion – Bad Luck

767. Sheryl Crow – Every Day Is A Winding Road

768. Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out

769. The Flys – Got You (Where I Want You)

770. Cracker – Eurotrash Girl

771. Collective Soul – December

772. Depeche Mode – I Feel You

773. Foo Fighters – Walking After You

774. Godfathers – Birth, School, Work, Death

775. Material Issue – Kim The Waitress

776. Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather

777. The Smashing Pumpkins – Mayonnaise

778. Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place

779. Barenaked Ladies – If I Had A Million Dollars

780. 7 Mary 3 – Cumbersome

781. Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

782. The Cure – 10:15 Saturday Night

783. The House of Love – I Don’t Know Why I Love You

784. Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds

785. R.E.M. – Crush With Eyeliner

786. Soundgarden – Pretty Noose

787. After the Fire – Der Kommissar

788. Paul Hardcastle – 19

789. Beastie Boys – Pass The Mic

790. Camper Van Beethoven – Life Is Grand

791. Peter Gabriel – Come Talk To Me

792. Pearl Jam – Rearviewmirror

793. New Order – The Perfect Kiss

794. Tori Amos – Caught A Lite Sneeze

795. Mad Season – I Don’t Know Anything

796. Roxy Music – More Than This

797. Oingo Boingo – Not My Slave

798. The Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang

799. Freur – Doot Doot

800. Refreshments – Banditos

801. Stray Cats – Runaway Boys

802. Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen

803. Silverchair – Israel’s Son

804. The Replacements – Merry Go-Round

805. Machines of Loving Grace – Butterfly Wings

806. Republica – Drop Dead Gorgeous

807. Nine Inch Nails – March of the Pigs

808. Inspiral Carpets – Two Worlds Collide

809. Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin’

810. 10,000 Maniacs – Because the Night

811. Alice In Chains – Grind

812. Depeche Mode – New Dress

813. Blondie – Rip Her To Shreds

814. Sponge – Wax Ecstatic

815. Rage Against The Machine – The Ghost of Tom Joad

816. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground

817. Squeeze – Take Me I’m Yours

818. Talk Talk – It’s My Life

819. Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind

820. Sugar – If I Can’t Change Your Mind

821. The Alarm – Strength

822. Nirvana – Aneurysm

823. OMD – Dreaming

824. Metallica – Fade To Black

825. Gin Blossoms – Until I Fall Away

826. Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl

827. Bauhaus – She’s In Parties

828. The Clash – Police And Thieves

829. Heaven 17 – Contenders

830. Marilyn Manson – Dance of the Dope Hats

831. New Order – Thieves Like Us

832. Placebo – Pure Morning

833. Spandau Ballet – True

834. The Cramps – Bikini Girls With Machine Guns

835. R.E.M. – Strange Currencies

836. Monster Magnet – Negasonic Teenage Warhead

837. Live – White, Discussion

838. Bronski Beat – Why

839. Alphaville – Forever Young

840. The Smashing Pumpkins – The Everlasting Gaze

841. Fatboy Slim – Going Out of My Head

842. Hoodoo Gurus – What’s My Scene

843. Moby – Feeling So Real

844. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Kill Your Television

845. Sisters of Mercy – Dominion

846. Tin Tin – Kiss Me

847. U2 – Until The End of the World

848. Matchbox 20 – Real World

849. Green Day – 2000 Light Years Away

850. Enigma – Sadness

851. Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love

852. Catherine Wheel – Waydown

853. Veruca Salt – Number One Blind

854. Better Than Ezra – In The Blood

855. Ian Dury and the Blockheads – Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick

856. Liz Phair – 6’1

857. Dovetail Joint – Level On The Inside

858. Rollins Band – Low Self Opinion

859. Porno For Pyros – Cursed Female

860. Thompson Twins – Lies

861. R.E.M. – Finest Worksong

862. U2 – Desire

863. Pearl Jam – In Hiding

864. Ben Folds Five – Underground

865. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand

866. White Zombie – Electric Head Pt. 2

867. Stone Temple Pilots – Pretty Penny

868. Blur – Chemical World

869. Bad Religion – A Walk

870. 10,000 Maniacs – What’s The Matter Here

871. Pavement – Summer Babe

872. U2 – Numb

873. INXS – What You Need

874. Tonic – Open Up Your Eyes

875. The Offspring – All I Want

876. Squeeze – Annie Get Your Gun

877. Lloyd Cole and The Commotions – Perfect Skin

878. Metallica – Master of Puppets

879. Burning Sensations – Belly of the Whale

880. Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies

881. Iggy Pop – Real Wild Child

882. Babes In Toyland – Sweet 69

883. Bush – Greedy Fly

884. Magnificent Bastards – Mockingbird Girl

885. OMC – How Bizarre

886. Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away

887. Soundgarden – My Wave

888. Bigod 20 – Like A Prayer

889. Fountains of Wayne – Radiation Vibe

890. Material Issue – Diane

891. Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This

892. Tricky – Black Steel

893. Nirvana – About A Girl

894. Ministry – N.W.O.

895. Space – Female of the Species

896. Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You

897. Afghan Whigs – Debonair

898. Lenny Kravitz – Let Love Rule

899. blink-182 – All The Small Things

900. Men at Work – Down Under

901. PJ Harvey – 50 Ft. Queenie

902. The Smashing Pumpkins – Rhinocerous

903. Tripping Daisy – My Umbrella

904. Underworld – Push Upstairs

905. Big Country – Fields of Fire

906. Garbage – Vow

907. Tracy Bonham – Mother Mother

908. Naked Raygun – Treason

909. Sex Pistols – Pretty Vacant

910. Mazzy Star – Halah

911. Metallica – Turn The Page

912. Dave Matthews Band – Satellite

913. Devo – Jocko Homo

914. Pearl Jam – I Got Id

915. Sebadoh – Rebound

916. Juliana Hatfield – My Sister

917. The Cure – A Night Like This

918. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Knock Me Down

919. Deep Forest – Deep Forest

920. Save Ferris – Goodbye

921. Del Fuegos – Don’t Run Wild

922. The Police – When the World is Running Down

923. Nine Inch Nails – Piggy

924. Madness – One Step Beyond

925. Stereo MC’s – Step It Up

926. Soul Coughing – Circles

927. Rammstein – Du Hast

928. L7 – Stuck Here Again

929. The The – Slow Emotion Replay

930. Buffalo Tom – Sodajerk

931. Icehouse – No Promises

932. The Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

933. Korn – Falling Away From Me

934. The Smashing Pumpkins – The End Is the Beginning Is the End

935. Rage Against The Machine – Down Rodeo

936. Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat

937. Green Day – Geek Stink Breath

938. Metallica – Wherever I May Roam

939. The Cardigans – Carnival

940. Jane’s Addiction – Mountain Song

941. The Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright

942. Housemartins – Happy Hour

943. They Might Be Giants – Ana Ng

944. Dinosaur Jr – Goin’ Home

945. Duran Duran – A View To A Kill

946. Elvis Costello – (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes

947. Garbage – I Think I’m Paranoid

948. Hum – Stars

949. Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night

950. Oasis – Rock and Roll Star

951. Haircut 100 – Fantastic Day

952. Metallica – No Leaf Clover

953. Blind Melon – Tones of Home

954. Beck – Tropicalia

955. New Order – Temptation

956. Pearl Jam – Go

957. Midnight Oil – Read About It

958. Berlin – The Metro

959. The Nixons – Sister

960. Presidents of the USA – Kitty

961. Alanis Morissette – All I Really Want

962. Filter – Jurassitol

963. XTC – The Mayor of Simpleton

964. Talking Heads – Road to Nowhere

965. Marilyn Manson – The Dope Show

966. Live – Lakini’s Juice

967. Foo Fighters – Alone + Easy Target

968. Blur – Tender

969. 311 – Do You Right

970. ABC – Be Near Me

971. Supergrass – Cheapskate

972. Beastie Boys – Remote Control

973. Our Lady Peace – Superman’s Dead

974. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Fall Down

975. Adam & the Ants – Prince Charming

976. Nirvana – Penny Royal Tea

977. INXS – I Send A Message

978. Limp Bizkit – Counterfeit

979. U2 – In God’s Country

980. The Cranberries – Salvation

981. Goo Goo Dolls – We Are The Normal

982. Local H – Fritz’s Corner

983. Simple Minds – Sanctify Yourself

984. Everclear – Heroin Girl

985. Alice In Chains – Again

986. The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train

987. Love and Rockets – No New Tale To Tell

988. R.E.M. – Shiny Happy People

989. Smash Mouth – Can’t Get Enough of You Baby

990. Sinéad O’ Connor – You Made Me the Thief of My Heart

991. Howard Jones – What Is Love

992. The Clash – I Fought The Law

993. E – Hello Cruel World

994. No Doubt – Happy Now

995. Pulp – Common People

996. The Smashing Pumpkins – Pug

997. The Verve – Lucky Man

998. Suede – Metal Mickey

999. Stone Temple Pilots – Lady Picture Show

1000. Revolting Cocks – Do Ya Think I’m Sexy

1001. Hole – Awful

1002. Gin Blossoms – Found Out About You

1003. Nine Inch Nails – We’re In This Together

1004. Hayzi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny

1005. Godsmack – Whatever

1006. David Bowie – Blue Jean

1007. Tori Amos – Bliss

1008. The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make

1009. King – Love And Pride

1010. Depeche Mode – Black Celebration

1011. Pearl Jam – Spin The Black Circle