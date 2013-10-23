Q101 Top 1,011 Alternative Songs of All-Time (Dec. 1999)
1. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
2. The Smashing Pumpkins – Today
3. Pearl Jam – Jeremy
4. Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right to Party
5. Nine Inch Nails – Closer
6. Beck – Loser
7. R.E.M. – It’s The End of the World
8. Metallica – Enter Sandman
9. The Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
10. Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK
11. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like A Hole
12. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
13. Green Day – When I Come Around
14. Oasis – Wonderwall
15. The Smiths – How Soon is Now?
16. Limp Bizkit – Nookie
17. U2 – Where The Streets Have No Name
18. Sublime – What I Got
19. Bush – Glycerine
20. The Cure – Just Like Heaven
21. The Offspring – Come Out And Play
22. Pearl Jam – Alive
23. Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
24. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says
25. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, Tonight
26. Radiohead – Creep
27. Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade
28. Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box
29. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
30. The Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings
31. Green Day – Basket Case
32. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion
33. Metallica – One
34. Nirvana – Come As You Are
35. Pearl Jam – Even Flow
36. Dave Matthews Band – Crash Into Me
37. The Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated
38. The Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
39. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
40. The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
41. Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know
42. Beastie Boys – Brass Monkey
43. Nirvana – Lithium
44. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away
45. Korn – Got The Life
46. Nirvana – All Apologies
47. Metallica – The Unforgiven
48. The Smashing Pumpkins – Zero
49. Oasis – Champagne Supernova
50. U2 – Mysterious Ways
51. Garbage – Only Happy When It Rains
52. The Offspring – Self Esteem
53. 311 – Down
54. R.E.M. – Everybody Hurts
55. Creed – One
56. Nirvana – In Bloom
57. Live – Lightning Crashes
58. Goo Goo Dolls – Name
59. Beck – Where It’s At
60. Everclear – Santa Monica
61. Pearl Jam – Elderly Woman Behind The Counter in a Small Town
62. Peter Gabriel – In Your Eyes
63. Violent Femmes – Add It Up
64. White Zombie – More Human Than Human
65. Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
66. Kid Rock – Bawitdaba
67. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
68. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
69. The Clash – Train In Vain
70. Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name
71. Stone Temple Pilots – Big Empty
72. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under the Bridge
73. U2 – Pride
74. The B-52’s – Rock Lobster
75. The Verve Pipe – The Freshman
76. Bush – Comedown
77. Filter – Hey Man Nice Shot
78. Ministry – Every Day Is Halloween
79. The Smashing Pumpkins – Landslide
80. Soft Cell – Tainted Love
81. Beastie Boys – Girls
82. Sublime – Date Rape
83. Alice In Chains – Would
84. Foo Fighters – Everlong
85. Metallica – Until It Sleeps
86. U2 – Sunday Bloody Sunday
87. U2 – With or Without You
88. Green Day – Good Riddance
89. Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf
90. Dave Matthews Band – Ants Marching
91. Bush – Machine Head
92. Alice In Chains – Man In The Box
93. Devo – Whip It
94. Soundgarden – Fell On Black Days
95. Charmed Life – Semi
96. Pearl Jam – Black
97. Bush – Everything Zen
98. Metallica – Nothing Else Matters
99. Nine Inch Nails – Hurt
100. Billy Idol – White Wedding
101. U2 – One
102. Prodigy – Firestarter
103. The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
104. Soul Asylum – Runaway Train
105. Goo Goo Dolls – Iris
106. Lenny Kravitz – Are You Gonna Go My Way
107. Tori Amos – Cornflake Girl
108. Violent Femmes – Kiss Off
109. Depeche Mode – Enjoy the Silence
110. Stone Temple Pilots – Interstate Love Song
111. Beastie Boys – No Sleep Til Brooklyn
112. Beck – Devil’s Haircut
113. Pearl Jam – Yellow Ledbetter
114. Garbage – Stupid Girl
115. Goo Goo Dolls – Slide
116. The Smashing Pumpkins – Rocket
115. R.E.M. – Stand
116. Patti Smith – Dancing Barefoot
117. Nine Inch Nails – Down In It
118. Material Issue – Valerie Loves Me
119. INXS – Never Tear Us Apart
120. Pearl Jam – Better Man
121. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
122. Pearl Jam – Nothingman
123. Dave Matthews Band – Crush
124. No Doubt – Just A Girl
125. Sublime – Santeria
126. Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
127. Green Day – Welcome To Paradise
128. Bush – Little Things
129. U2 – Trying To Throw Your Arms
128. Tonic – If You Could Only See
129. Talking Heads – Burning Down The House
130. Stone Temple Pilots – Dancing Days
131. Sarah McLachlan – Possession
132. Silverchair – Tomorrow
133. Rob Zombie – Living Dead Girl
134. Sugar Ray – Fly
135. Oingo Boingo – Dead Man’s Party
136. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Breaking The Girl
137. Kid Rock – Cowboy
138. Nirvana – Dumb
139. Gravity Kills – Guilty
140. Hole – Doll Parts
141. Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth
142. Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty
143. Nena – 99 Red Balloons
144. New Order – Blue Monday
145. Dave Matthews Band – What Would You Say
146. The Cure – Close To Me
147. Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning
148. Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
149. Beastie Boys – So Whatcha Want
150. U2 – New Years Day
151. The Smashing Pumpkins – Drown
152. Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
153. Creed – My Own Prison
154. The Clash – Train In Vain
153. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic
154. The Cure – Inbetween Days
155. Pearl Jam – Daughter
156. Candlebox – Far Behind
157. Pearl Jam – Corduroy
158. Cranberries – Dreams
159. Live – All Over You
160. Ben Folds Five – Brick
161. Duran Duran – Rio
162. Barenaked Ladies – Brian Wilson
163. Madness – Our House
164. Green Day – Brain Stew
165. Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug
166. XTC – Dear God
167. New Order – True Faith
168. Kid Rock – I Am The Bullgod
169. Nine Inch Nails – Terrible Lie
170. INXS – New Sensation
171. Cracker – Low
172. Blur – Song 2
173. Oasis – Live Forever
174. Laurie Anderson – O Superman
175. Korn – Freak On A Leash
176. Replacements – I’ll Be You
177. R.E.M. – Man On the Moon
178. A Flock of Seagulls – Wishing (I Had A Photograph)
179. Tool – Aenima
180. Vapors – Turning Japanese
181. The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold
182. Soundgarden – Spoonman
183. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy
184. Gary Numan – Cars
185. David Bowie – Modern Love
186. Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin Beats
187. Beastie Boys – Sure Shot
188. Candlebox – You
189. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
190. Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
191. Stone Temple Pilots – Creep
192. Sponge – Plowed
193. Depeche Mode – Strangelove
194. Yaz – Only You
195. Weezer – Buddy Holly
196. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
197. Cranberries – Zombie
198. Stabbing Westward – What Do I Have To Do
199. The Church – Under The Milkyway
200. The Smashing Pumpkins – Eye
201. Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People
202. Soul Asylum – Black Gold
203. Depeche Mode – Master And Servant
204. Korn – Blind
205. Fiona Apple – Criminal
206. Stone Temple Pilots – Vasoline
207. Local H – Bound For The Floor
208. Barenaked Ladies – One Week
209. Dishwalla – Counting Blue Cars
210. Bush – Swallowed
211. The B-52’s – Love Shack
212. Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
213. Urge Overkill – Girl You’ll Be A Woman Soon
214. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
215. Alanis Morissette – Ironic
216. 311 – Beautiful Disaster
217. Collective Soul – Shine
218. Elvis Costello – Alison
219. Everlast – What It’s Like
220. Live – I Alone
221. Limp Bizkit – Faith
222. Goldfinger – Here In Your Bedroom
223. General Public – Tenderness
224. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
225. The Offspring – Pretty Fly (For A White Guy
226. Alice In Chains – No Excuses
227. Blues Traveler – Run-Around
228. Garbage – Special
229. The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
230. Foo Fighters – I’ll Stick Around
231. Jane’s Addiction – Stop
232. KMFDM – Juke Joint Jezebel
233. Split Enz – I Got You
234. Edie Brickell and New Bohemians – What I Am
235. The Smashing Pumpkins – Perfect
236. Foo Fighters – This Is A Call
237. Cherry Poppin Daddies – Zoot Suit Riot
238. Radiohead – Karma Police
239. Alice in Chains – Rooster
240. a-ha – Take On Me
241. Counting Crows – Mr. Jones
242. The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma
243. Soup Dragons – I’m Free
244. Live – Selling The Drama
245. Adam Ant – Wonderful
246. Elvis Costello – Veronica
247. No Doubt – Don’t Speak
248. Eveclear – I Will Buy You A New Life
249. They Might Be Giants – Birdhouse In Your Soul
250. Tori Amos – Silent All These Years
251. 311 – All Mixed Up
252. Public Image Ltd – Rise
253. Modern English – I Melt With You
254. Cake – The Distance
255. Bush – Mouth
256. Third Eye Blind – How’s It Gonna Be
257. Oasis – Supersonic
258. Morrissey – Every Day Is Like Sunday
259. Alice In Chains – Got Me Wrong
260. The Clash – Rock The Casbah
261. Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumours
262. Dead Kennedys – Holiday In Cambodia
263. Liz Phair – Never Said
264. Yello – Oh Yeah
265. Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
266. Daft Punk – Da Funk
267. blink-182 – Dammit
268. Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
269. Nirvana – The Man Who Sold The World
270. Missing Persons – Walking In LA
271. The Pretenders – Middle of the Road
272. blink-182 – What’s My Age Again
273. The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You
274. Yaz – Situation
275. Stone Temple Pilots – Big Bang Baby
276. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Love Rollercoaster
277. Men at Work – Who Can It Be Now?
278. Meat Puppets – Backwater
279. James – Laid
280. Pearl Jam – Crazy Mary
281. 1000 Homo DJ’s featuring Trent Reznor – Supernaut
282. Morrissey – Suedehead
283. Echo & the Bunnymen – Bring on the Dancing Horses
284. Alanis Morissette – Hand In My Pocket
285. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
286. Beastie Boys – Rhymin And Stealin
287. Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know?
288. Matchbox 20 – Push
289. Pearl Jam – State of Love And Trust
290. Blur – There’s No Other Way
291. Weezer – (Undone) The Sweater Song
292. Temple of the Dog – Hunger Strike
293. The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
294. Metallica – The Memory Remains
295. Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes
296. Blondie – Rapture
297. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On
298. Elastica – Connection
299. The Jam – Town Called Malice
300. Ministry – Work For Love
301. Pearl Jam – Hail Hail
302. M – Pop Muzik
303. Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
304. Björk – Big Time Sensuality
305. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen
306. Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
307. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Cities in Dust
308. Blur – Girls and Boys
309. Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy
310. David Bowie – Let’s Dance
311. Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy
312. Bryan Ferry – Slave To Love
313. R.E.M. – Orange Crush
314. When In Rome – The Promise
315. New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
316. Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down Again’
317. Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
318. Nine Inch Nails – Burn
319. Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
320. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
321. The Call – The Walls Came Down
322. Spacehog – In The Meantime
323. Replacements – Can’t Hardly Wait
324. Green Day – She
325. Dave Matthews Band – So Much To Say
326. Big Audio Dynamite II – Rush
327. The Charlatans – The Only One I Know
328. Dramarama – Anything, Anything (I’ll Give You)
329. Hole – Violet
330. Front 242 – Headhunter
331. K’s Choice – Not An Addict
332. Presidents of the USA – Lump
333. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So
334. Talking Heads – And She Was
335. Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
336. Metallica – Aint My Bitch
337. Tears for Fears – Shout
338. Social Distortion – Ball and Chain
339. Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun
340. Primus – Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver
341. Catherine Wheel – Black Metallic
342. Crash Test Dummies – Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
343. Beck – The New Pollution
344. Ween – Push Th Little Daisies
345. The Smiths – Panic
346. Peter Gabriel – Games Without Frontiers
347. Sublime – Wrong Way
348. The Cure – Fascination Street
349. Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities
350. Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away
351. ABC – The Look of Love
352. Pearl Jam – Not For You
353. Blues Traveler – Hook
354. Lemonheads – It’s A Shame About Ray
355. U2 – The Unforgettable Fire
356. The Police – Spirits In The Material World
357. Beastie Boys – Root Down
358. David Bowie – Ashes To Ashes
359. Everclear – Father of Mine
360. Violent Femmes – Gone Daddy Gone
361. Tori Amos – God
362. Stone Temple Pilots – Unglued
363. Reel Big Fish – Sell Out
364. Portishead – Sour Times
365. Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday
366. Creed – Torn
367. Eagle Eye Cherry – Save Tonight
368. OMD – Locomotion
369. The Smashing Pumpkins – I Am One
370. Timbuk 3 – The Future’s So Bright
371. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
372. Robyn Hitchcock and The Egyptians – Balloon Man
373. Porno For Pyros – Tahitian Moon
374. Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger
375. The Pretenders – Brass In Pocket
376. Eddy Grant – Electric Avenue
377. Cranberries – Linger
378. R.E.M. – Driver 8
379. Our Lady Peace – Clumsy
380. Korn – Shoots And Ladders
381. Husker Du – Makes No Sense At All
382. Depeche Mode – People Are People
383. No Doubt – Sunday Morning
384. The The – This Is The Day
385. Cracker – Teen Angst
386. 10,000 Maniacs – Like The Weather
387. Rage Against The Machine – Freedom
388. Rancid – Time Bomb
389. Sisters of Mercy – This Corrosion
390. Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven
391. Matthew Sweet – I’ve Been Waiting
392. Duran Duran – Wild Boys
393. Pizzicato Five – Twiggy Twiggy/Twiggy Vs James Bond
394. Dream Academy – Life In A Northern Town
395. Belly – Feed The Tree
396. The B-52’s – Private Idaho
397. Live – Pain Lies On The Riverside
398. Local H – All The Kids Are Right
399. Smoking Popes – Need You Around
400. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Sex On Wheelz
401. Faith No More – We Care A Lot
402. Musical Youth – Pass The Dutchie
403. James – Sit Down
404. New Order – Love Vigilantes
405. Nirvana – Polly
406. Happy Mondays – Step On
407. The Go-Go’s – Vacation
408. The Ramones – Rock and Roll High School
409. Soundgarden – Blow Up The Outside World
410. Blind Melon – No Rain
411. The Smiths – Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before
412. Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart
413. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You
414. Metallica – Unforgiven II
415. The Cure – Love Song
416. ABC – Poison Arrow
417. Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
418. Waitresses – I Know What Boys Like
419. The Offspring – Why Don’t You Get A Job
420. The Smashing Pumpkins – Never Let Me Down Again
421. Soul Coughing – Super Bon Bon
422. Counting Crows – Round Here
423. Stone Temple Pilots – Trippin On A Hole In A Paper Heart
424. Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
425. Lisa Loeb – Stay
426. Pearl Jam – Given To Fly
427. Pearl Jam – Why Go
428. R.E.M. – The One I Love
429. Alice In Chains – Heaven Beside You
430. Goo Goo Dolls – Naked
431. Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
432. Oingo Boingo – Weird Science
433. EMF – Unbelievable
434. Billy Idol – Eyes Without A Face
435. The Cure – Lullaby
436. Nada Surf – Popular
437. Neneh Cherry/Michael Stipe – Trout
438. Wang Chung – To Live And Die In LA
439. Missing Persons – Words
440. Sugar – Helpless
441. Big Country – In A Big Country
442. The Farm – Groovy Train
443. Social Distortion – Story of My Life
444. PJ Harvey – Down by the Water
445. Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
446. Madness – Wings of A Dove
447. Hole – Softer, Softest
448. Gin Blossoms – Mrs. Rita
449. Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
450. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Kiss Them for Me
451. Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut
452. Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground
453. Metallica – Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
454. Alice In Chains – I Stay Away
455. Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly
456. Beck – Jackass
457. Days of the New – Touch Peel and Stand
458. The Smashing Pumpkins – Muzzle
459. Korn – No Place To Hide
460. Foo Fighters – Baker Street
461. Matchbox 20 – 3AM
462. Primus – My Name Is Mud
463. Pearl Jam – Dissident
464. Cardigans – Love Fool
465. Squirrel Nut Zippers – Hell
466. Metallica – Bleeding Me
467. Luscious Jackson – Naked Eye
468. The Smiths – Half a Person
469. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Someday I Suppose
470. 10,000 Maniacs – These Are Days
471. Green Day – J.A.R.
472. Björk – Human Behaviour
473. Echo & the Bunnymen – People Are Strange
474. Icehouse – Crazy
475. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Not Sleeping Around
476. Urge Overkill – Positive Bleeding
477. R.E.M. – Pop Song 89
478. Soup Dragons – Divine Thing
479. U2 – Even Better Than The Real Thing
480. Radiohead – Just
481. Alanis Morissette – You Learn
482. Bloodhound Gang – Fire Water Burn
483. Chemical Brothers – Setting Sun
484. Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me
485. The Fixx – Red Skies
486. Republica – Ready To Go
487. Sponge – Molly
488. Live – Turn My Head
489. Blondie – Heart of Glass
490. Stabbing Westward – Shame
491. King Missile – Detachable Penis
492. Fiona Apple – Sleep To Dream
493. Third Eye Blind – Losing A Whole Year
494. Better Than Ezra – Good
495. Stone Temple Pilots – Wicked Garden
496. Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
497. Oasis – Don’t Go Away
498. KMFDM – Light
499. Eels – Novocaine For The Soul
500. Tool – Sober
501. Foo Fighters – Monkey Wrench
502. Erasure – Chains of Love
503. Sugar Ray – Every Morning
504. Dave Matthews Band – Stay
505. Trio – Da Da Da
506. L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
507. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Behind The Sun
508. The Cure – Killing An Arab
509. Dinosaur Jr – Feel The Pain
510. Moby – All That I Need Is To Be Loved
511. Tori Amos – Crucify
512. Goldfinger – Mable
513. Tripping Daisy – I Got A Girl
514. Alanis Morissette – Head Over Feet
515. Duran Duran – Ordinary World
516. Silverchair – Pure Massacre
517. Soundgarden – The Day I Tried To Live
518. Poe – Angry Johnny
519. R.E.M. – Superman
520. Sarah McLachlan – Sweet Surrender
521. Lit – My Own Worst Enemy
522. World Party – Ship of Fools
523. No Doubt – Excuse Me Mister
524. Violent Femmes – American Music
525. U2 – God Part II
526. Specials – Concrete Jungle
527. Cardigans – My Favorite Game
528. Peter Murphy – All Night Long
529. Primus – Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
530. The B-52’s – Deadbeat Club
531. Culture Club – Time
532. Replacements – When It Began
533. The Stone Roses – Love Spreads
534. The Sugarcubes – Regina
535. Radiohead – Let Down
536. Love and Rockets – Ball of Confusion
537. Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta
538. The Cure – Never Enough
539. ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
540. Blondie – Dreaming
541. Billy Idol – Flesh For Fantasy
542. Green Day – Walking Contradiction
543. Matchbox 20 – Long Day
544. Porno For Pyros – Pets
545. Sarah McLachlan – Into The Fire
546. The Offspring – I Choose
547. Tears for Fears – Mad World
548. Pearl Jam – Immortality
549. KMFDM – Godlike
550. 4 Non Blondes – What’s Up
551. Camper Van Beethoven – Pictures of Matchstick Men
552. Depeche Mode – Stripped
553. R.E.M. – Fall On Me
554. dada – Dizz Knee Land
555. Daft Punk – Around The World
556. Belly – Slow Dog
557. INXS – Kiss The Dirt
558. The Pretenders – Message of Love
559. Squeeze – Goodbye Girl
560. Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
561. Gin Blossoms – Follow You Down
562. The Cure – Burn
563. Collective Soul – Gel
564. Jars of Clay – Flood
565. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
566. Duran Duran – Save A Prayer
567. Filter – Welcome To The Fold
568. Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene
569. Counting Crows – A Murder of One
570. Missing Persons – Destination Unknown
571. Erasure – A Little Respect
572. Marilyn Manson – I Don’t Like The Drugs
573. The Police – Walking On The Moon
574. Sex Pistols – Holidays In The Sun
575. U2 – Staring At The Sun
576. Shriekback – Nemesis
577. Peter Gabriel – Red Rain
578. Elastica – Stutter
579. Alanis Morissette – Thank U
580. Cause and Effect – You Think You Know Her
581. Afghan Whigs – Gentlemen
582. Eurythmics – Right By Your Side
583. Limp Bizkit – ReArranged
584. The The – Uncertain Smile
585. Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up
586. The Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing
587. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead
588. Ministry – Stigmata
589. Folk Implosion – Natural One
590. Cracker – Happy Birthday To Me
591. Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes
592. Liz Phair – Polyester Bride
593. Frank Black – Hang On To Your Ego
594. Bananarama – Cruel Summer
595. Alice In Chains – Them Bones
596. English Beat – Save It For Later
597. Godley and Creme – Cry
598. Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
599. Liz Phair – Stratford On Guy
600. The Clash – London Calling
601. Third Eye Blind – Jumper
602. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana
603. Beastie Boys – Paul Revere
604. The Jam – Start!
605. Crowded House – Don’t Dream It’s Over
606. Blur – Charmless Man
607. Human League – Don’t You Want Me
608. Lo Fidelity All Stars – Battle Flag
609. Live – Freaks
610. Tool – Stinkfist
611. Pearl Jam – Who You Are
612. The Smashing Pumpkins – Ava Adore
613. Bad Religion – Struck A Nerve
614. The Smiths – Big Mouth Strikes Again
615. Naked Eyes – Promises Promises
616. Nirvana – Lake of Fire
617. Creed – Higher
618. U2 – Gloria
619. UB40 – Red Red Wine
620. Crystal Method – Busy Child
621. The Smiths – A Rush And A Push and the Land is Ours
622. Moodswings – Spritual High
623. X – Los Angeles
624. Metallica – Fuel
625. OMD – So In Love
626. R.E.M. – Radio Song
627. Radiohead – Paranoid Android
628. The B-52’s – Roam
629. The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
630. Foo Fighters – Big Me
631. White Zombie – Thunder Kiss ‘65
632. Dave Matthews Band – Too Much
633. The Smashing Pumpkins – 33
634. Oasis – Cigarettes and Alcohol
635. Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You
636. Hole – Asking For It
637. Blondie – Atomic
638. Jane’s Addiction – Classic Girl
639. Duran Duran – White Lines
640. Jon Astley – Jane’s Getting Serious
641. Pearl Jam – Last Kiss
642. R.E.M. – What’s The Frequency Kenneth
643. Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka
644. Korn – ADIDAS
645. Buzzcocks – Orgasm Addict
646. House of Pain – Jump Around
647. Alice In Chains – Don’t Follow
648. Pixies – Velouria
649. U2 – One Tree Hill
650. Smash Mouth – All Star
651. Dave Matthews Band – Don’t Drink The Water
652. Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
653. Sheryl Crow – If It Makes You Happy
654. Rancid – Ruby Soho
655. Garbage – Queer
656. Alice In Chains – Down In A Hole
657. David Bowie – Scary Monsters
658. Fishbone – Party At Ground Zero
659. INXS – Original Sin
660. The Cure – The Walk
661. Bob Mould – It’s Too Late
662. The Charlatans – Weirdo
663. Brian Setzer Orchestra – Jump Jive An’ Wail
664. Local H – High Fiving MF
665. Howard Jones – New Song
666. Live – The Dolphin’s Cry
667. White Town – Your Woman
668. Pearl Jam – Once
669. Killing Joke – Eighties
670. XTC – Making Plans For Nigel
671. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Something’s Always Wrong
672. The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
673. Orgy – Blue Monday
674. Liz Phair – Whip Smart
675. Culture Club – Church of the Poisoned Mind
676. Hole – Gold Dust Woman
677. Ben Folds Five – Battle of Who Could Care Less
678. Billy Idol – Hot In The City
679. The Specials – Gangsters
680. Garbage – #1 Crush
681. Squeeze – If I Didn’t Love You
682. Pavement – Cut Your Hair
683. Nirvana – Rape Me
684. Murray Head – One Night In Bangkok
685. James – Born of Frustration
686. Camper Van Beethoven – Eye of Fatima
687. Heaven 17 – Let Me Go
688. Moby – Go
689. The Smiths – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
690. Powerman 5000 – When Worlds Collide
691. Roxy Music – Dance Away
692. Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive
693. The Smashing Pumpkins – Siva
694. The Jam – In The City
695. Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
696. Jamiroquai – Virtual Insanity
697. Fiona Apple – Shadowboxer
698. Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls
699. Metallica – Sad But True
700. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
701. Pearl Jam – Whipping
702. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Aeroplane
703. Matthew Sweet – Evangeline
704. Adam Ant – Strip
705. Bush – Cold Contagious
706. The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
707. Pennywise – Same Old Story
708. Morrissey – Tomorrow
709. Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
710. Book of Love – Boy
711. Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good
712. Rancid – Salvation
713. Madness – Baggy Trousers
714. Lush – For Love
715. Nirvana – Verse Chorus Verse
716. Sisters of Mercy – More
717. OMD – Forever Live And Die
718. Live – Operation Spirit
719. Counting Crows – Einstein On The Beach
720. U2 – I Will Follow
721. Real Life – Send Me An Angel
722. Toadies – Possum Kingdom
723. Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Passenger
724. Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
725. Natalie Imbruglia – Torn
726. Green Day – Nice Guys Finish Last
727. Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas
728. INXS – Beautiful Girl
729. Foo Fighters – My Hero
730. Wallflowers – One Headlight
731. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
732. The Cult – Fire Woman
733. Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again
734. Pearl Jam – Breath
735. Yaz – Don’t Go
736. Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
737. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
738. Kajagoogoo – Too Shy
739. Cake – Rock And Roll Lifestyle
740. Duran Duran – The Reflex
741. Depeche Mode – A Question of Lust
742. Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
743. Time Zone – World Destruction
744. The Church – Metropolis
745. Midnight Oil – Power and the Passion
746. St – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
747. Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls
748. Jesus Jones – Right Here, Right Now
749. INXS – Not Enough time
750. The Verve Pipe – Photograph
751. Hole – Malibu
752. Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
753. Elvis Costello & the Attractions – Pump It Up
754. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Rascal King
755. The Smashing Pumpkins – Frail And Bedazzled
756. Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian
757. Divynyls – I Touch Myself
758. R.E.M. – The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight
759. Sublime – Caress Me Down
760. Book of Love – Book of Love
761. U2 – All I Want Is You
762. Stone Temple Pilots – Sex Type Thing
763. Stabbing Westward – Save Yourself
764. Big Audio Dynamite – Contact
765. Gang of Four – I Love A Man In Uniform
766. Social Distortion – Bad Luck
767. Sheryl Crow – Every Day Is A Winding Road
768. Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out
769. The Flys – Got You (Where I Want You)
770. Cracker – Eurotrash Girl
771. Collective Soul – December
772. Depeche Mode – I Feel You
773. Foo Fighters – Walking After You
774. Godfathers – Birth, School, Work, Death
775. Material Issue – Kim The Waitress
776. Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
777. The Smashing Pumpkins – Mayonnaise
778. Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place
779. Barenaked Ladies – If I Had A Million Dollars
780. 7 Mary 3 – Cumbersome
781. Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
782. The Cure – 10:15 Saturday Night
783. The House of Love – I Don’t Know Why I Love You
784. Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds
785. R.E.M. – Crush With Eyeliner
786. Soundgarden – Pretty Noose
787. After the Fire – Der Kommissar
788. Paul Hardcastle – 19
789. Beastie Boys – Pass The Mic
790. Camper Van Beethoven – Life Is Grand
791. Peter Gabriel – Come Talk To Me
792. Pearl Jam – Rearviewmirror
793. New Order – The Perfect Kiss
794. Tori Amos – Caught A Lite Sneeze
795. Mad Season – I Don’t Know Anything
796. Roxy Music – More Than This
797. Oingo Boingo – Not My Slave
798. The Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang
799. Freur – Doot Doot
800. Refreshments – Banditos
801. Stray Cats – Runaway Boys
802. Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen
803. Silverchair – Israel’s Son
804. The Replacements – Merry Go-Round
805. Machines of Loving Grace – Butterfly Wings
806. Republica – Drop Dead Gorgeous
807. Nine Inch Nails – March of the Pigs
808. Inspiral Carpets – Two Worlds Collide
809. Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin’
810. 10,000 Maniacs – Because the Night
811. Alice In Chains – Grind
812. Depeche Mode – New Dress
813. Blondie – Rip Her To Shreds
814. Sponge – Wax Ecstatic
815. Rage Against The Machine – The Ghost of Tom Joad
816. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground
817. Squeeze – Take Me I’m Yours
818. Talk Talk – It’s My Life
819. Ultravox – Reap The Wild Wind
820. Sugar – If I Can’t Change Your Mind
821. The Alarm – Strength
822. Nirvana – Aneurysm
823. OMD – Dreaming
824. Metallica – Fade To Black
825. Gin Blossoms – Until I Fall Away
826. Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl
827. Bauhaus – She’s In Parties
828. The Clash – Police And Thieves
829. Heaven 17 – Contenders
830. Marilyn Manson – Dance of the Dope Hats
831. New Order – Thieves Like Us
832. Placebo – Pure Morning
833. Spandau Ballet – True
834. The Cramps – Bikini Girls With Machine Guns
835. R.E.M. – Strange Currencies
836. Monster Magnet – Negasonic Teenage Warhead
837. Live – White, Discussion
838. Bronski Beat – Why
839. Alphaville – Forever Young
840. The Smashing Pumpkins – The Everlasting Gaze
841. Fatboy Slim – Going Out of My Head
842. Hoodoo Gurus – What’s My Scene
843. Moby – Feeling So Real
844. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Kill Your Television
845. Sisters of Mercy – Dominion
846. Tin Tin – Kiss Me
847. U2 – Until The End of the World
848. Matchbox 20 – Real World
849. Green Day – 2000 Light Years Away
850. Enigma – Sadness
851. Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen In Love
852. Catherine Wheel – Waydown
853. Veruca Salt – Number One Blind
854. Better Than Ezra – In The Blood
855. Ian Dury and the Blockheads – Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
856. Liz Phair – 6’1
857. Dovetail Joint – Level On The Inside
858. Rollins Band – Low Self Opinion
859. Porno For Pyros – Cursed Female
860. Thompson Twins – Lies
861. R.E.M. – Finest Worksong
862. U2 – Desire
863. Pearl Jam – In Hiding
864. Ben Folds Five – Underground
865. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
866. White Zombie – Electric Head Pt. 2
867. Stone Temple Pilots – Pretty Penny
868. Blur – Chemical World
869. Bad Religion – A Walk
870. 10,000 Maniacs – What’s The Matter Here
871. Pavement – Summer Babe
872. U2 – Numb
873. INXS – What You Need
874. Tonic – Open Up Your Eyes
875. The Offspring – All I Want
876. Squeeze – Annie Get Your Gun
877. Lloyd Cole and The Commotions – Perfect Skin
878. Metallica – Master of Puppets
879. Burning Sensations – Belly of the Whale
880. Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies
881. Iggy Pop – Real Wild Child
882. Babes In Toyland – Sweet 69
883. Bush – Greedy Fly
884. Magnificent Bastards – Mockingbird Girl
885. OMC – How Bizarre
886. Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away
887. Soundgarden – My Wave
888. Bigod 20 – Like A Prayer
889. Fountains of Wayne – Radiation Vibe
890. Material Issue – Diane
891. Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This
892. Tricky – Black Steel
893. Nirvana – About A Girl
894. Ministry – N.W.O.
895. Space – Female of the Species
896. Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You
897. Afghan Whigs – Debonair
898. Lenny Kravitz – Let Love Rule
899. blink-182 – All The Small Things
900. Men at Work – Down Under
901. PJ Harvey – 50 Ft. Queenie
902. The Smashing Pumpkins – Rhinocerous
903. Tripping Daisy – My Umbrella
904. Underworld – Push Upstairs
905. Big Country – Fields of Fire
906. Garbage – Vow
907. Tracy Bonham – Mother Mother
908. Naked Raygun – Treason
909. Sex Pistols – Pretty Vacant
910. Mazzy Star – Halah
911. Metallica – Turn The Page
912. Dave Matthews Band – Satellite
913. Devo – Jocko Homo
914. Pearl Jam – I Got Id
915. Sebadoh – Rebound
916. Juliana Hatfield – My Sister
917. The Cure – A Night Like This
918. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Knock Me Down
919. Deep Forest – Deep Forest
920. Save Ferris – Goodbye
921. Del Fuegos – Don’t Run Wild
922. The Police – When the World is Running Down
923. Nine Inch Nails – Piggy
924. Madness – One Step Beyond
925. Stereo MC’s – Step It Up
926. Soul Coughing – Circles
927. Rammstein – Du Hast
928. L7 – Stuck Here Again
929. The The – Slow Emotion Replay
930. Buffalo Tom – Sodajerk
931. Icehouse – No Promises
932. The Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
933. Korn – Falling Away From Me
934. The Smashing Pumpkins – The End Is the Beginning Is the End
935. Rage Against The Machine – Down Rodeo
936. Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat
937. Green Day – Geek Stink Breath
938. Metallica – Wherever I May Roam
939. The Cardigans – Carnival
940. Jane’s Addiction – Mountain Song
941. The Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright
942. Housemartins – Happy Hour
943. They Might Be Giants – Ana Ng
944. Dinosaur Jr – Goin’ Home
945. Duran Duran – A View To A Kill
946. Elvis Costello – (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
947. Garbage – I Think I’m Paranoid
948. Hum – Stars
949. Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night
950. Oasis – Rock and Roll Star
951. Haircut 100 – Fantastic Day
952. Metallica – No Leaf Clover
953. Blind Melon – Tones of Home
954. Beck – Tropicalia
955. New Order – Temptation
956. Pearl Jam – Go
957. Midnight Oil – Read About It
958. Berlin – The Metro
959. The Nixons – Sister
960. Presidents of the USA – Kitty
961. Alanis Morissette – All I Really Want
962. Filter – Jurassitol
963. XTC – The Mayor of Simpleton
964. Talking Heads – Road to Nowhere
965. Marilyn Manson – The Dope Show
966. Live – Lakini’s Juice
967. Foo Fighters – Alone + Easy Target
968. Blur – Tender
969. 311 – Do You Right
970. ABC – Be Near Me
971. Supergrass – Cheapskate
972. Beastie Boys – Remote Control
973. Our Lady Peace – Superman’s Dead
974. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Fall Down
975. Adam & the Ants – Prince Charming
976. Nirvana – Penny Royal Tea
977. INXS – I Send A Message
978. Limp Bizkit – Counterfeit
979. U2 – In God’s Country
980. The Cranberries – Salvation
981. Goo Goo Dolls – We Are The Normal
982. Local H – Fritz’s Corner
983. Simple Minds – Sanctify Yourself
984. Everclear – Heroin Girl
985. Alice In Chains – Again
986. The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
987. Love and Rockets – No New Tale To Tell
988. R.E.M. – Shiny Happy People
989. Smash Mouth – Can’t Get Enough of You Baby
990. Sinéad O’ Connor – You Made Me the Thief of My Heart
991. Howard Jones – What Is Love
992. The Clash – I Fought The Law
993. E – Hello Cruel World
994. No Doubt – Happy Now
995. Pulp – Common People
996. The Smashing Pumpkins – Pug
997. The Verve – Lucky Man
998. Suede – Metal Mickey
999. Stone Temple Pilots – Lady Picture Show
1000. Revolting Cocks – Do Ya Think I’m Sexy
1001. Hole – Awful
1002. Gin Blossoms – Found Out About You
1003. Nine Inch Nails – We’re In This Together
1004. Hayzi Fantayzee – Shiny Shiny
1005. Godsmack – Whatever
1006. David Bowie – Blue Jean
1007. Tori Amos – Bliss
1008. The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make
1009. King – Love And Pride
1010. Depeche Mode – Black Celebration
1011. Pearl Jam – Spin The Black Circle