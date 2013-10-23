Q101 Top 300 Party Songs of All-Time (July 2004)

1. Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right To Party

2. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun

3. Sublime – What I Got

4. House of Pain – Jump Around

5. The Offspring – Self Esteem

6. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long

7. blink-182 – Dammit

8. Pearl Jam – Alive

9. Nine Inch Nails – Closer

10. Green Day – Longview

11. Metallica – Enter Sandman

12. Snoop Dogg – Gin And Juice

13. Weezer – Buddy Holly

14. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away

15. The Clash – Rock The Casbah

16. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain

17. Guns N Roses – Paradise City

18. Presidents of the USA – Lump

19. Beastie Boys – Brass Monkey

20. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

21. Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated

22. Alice In Chains – Man In The Box

23. Tone Loc – Wild Thing

24. The Offspring – Come Out And Play

25. Crystal Method – Busy Child

26. Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl

27. Sublime – Smoke 2 Joints

28. Stone Temple Pilots – Interstate Love Song

29. Black Sabbath – Iron Man

30. Weezer – Undone The Sweater Song

31. Beastie Boys – Paul Revere

32. Local H – Bound For The Floor

33. Bob Marley – Jamming

34. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

35. Beck – Loser

36. Nada Surf – Popular

37. Dr. Dre w/ Snoop Dogg – Nothin But A G Thang

38. Blur – Song 2

39. White Zombie – More Human Than Human

40. Green Day – Brain Stew

41. Violent Femmes – Add It Up

42. Linkin Park – One Step Closer

43. Cypress Hill – Rock Superstar

44. Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy

45. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized

46. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Love Rollercoaster

47. The Offspring – Bad Habit

48. Metallica – Fuel

49. The Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up

50. Rage Against The Machine – Guerilla Radio

51. blink-182 – What’s My Age Again

52. Faith No More – Epic

53. Sir Mix A Lot – Baby Got Back

54. Bush – Comedown

55. Bloodhound Gang – Fire Water Burn

56. Sublime – Santeria

57. The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go

58. Disturbed – Stupify

59. Weezer – Hash Pipe

60. Gorillaz – Clint Eastwood

61. AC/DC – Back In Black

62. Green Day – Basket Case

63. Beastie Boys – Girls

64. Metallica – One

65. Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin Beats

66. Alien Ant Farm – Smooth Criminal

67. Billy Idol – Rebel Yell

68. Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name of

69. Beck – Where It’s At

70. Soft Cell – Tainted Love

71. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So

72. Run DMC – Walk This Way

73. Marylin Manson – The Beautiful People

74. Sublime – Caress Me Down

75. Guns N Roses – Welcome To The Jungle

76. Veruca Salt – Seether

77. Puddle of Mudd – She Hates Me

78. Dynamite Hack – Boyz N The Hood

79. Metallica – Master of Puppets

80. Green Day – When I Come Around

81. Bob Marley – One Love

82. Stone Temple Pilots – Wicked Garden

83. Butthole Surfers – Pepper

84. White Zombie – Thunderkiss 65

85. Digital Underground – The Humpty Dance

86. Ween – Push Th’ Little Daisies

87. Alice In Chains – Would?

88. Sublime – Wrong Way

89. Kiss – Rock And Roll All Nite

90. No Doubt – Just A Girl

91. Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty

92. The Cult – Fire Woman

93. Jay-Z – Big Pimpin’

94. Sum 41 – Fat Lip

95. Soundgarden – Outshined

96. Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK

97. 311 – All Mixed Up

98. Disturbed – Down With The Sickness

99. The Cure – Just Like Heaven

100. Filter – Hey Man Nice Shot

101. The Smashing Pumpkins – Today

102. Young MC – Bust A Move

103. Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade

104. The Clash – I Fought The Law

105. Beastie Boys – Sure Shot

106. Danzig – Mother

107. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says

108. Metallica – Wherever I May Roam

109. DMX – Party Up

110. Stone Temple Pilots – Vasoline

111. 311 – Beautiful Disaster

112. The Ramones – Rock N Roll High School

113. The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop

114. Beastie Boys – So Watcha Want

115. Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me

116. 7 Mary 3 – Cumbersome

117. Papa Roach – Last Resort

118. Sublime – Doin Time

119. The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

120. Soundgarden – Rusty Cage

121. Cake – Short Skirt, Long Jacket

122. Smashing Pumpkins – Zero

123. Rob Base – It Takes Two

124. Jimmy Eat World – The Middle

125. Godsmack – Whatever

126. Primus – Jerry Was A Racecar Driver

127. No Doubt – Spiderwebs

128. Orgy – Blue Monday

129. Black Crowes – Hard To Handle

130. Beck – Devil’s Haircut

131. Korn – ADIDAS

132. Beastie Boys – Body Movin’

133. Foo Fighters – Everlong

134. King Missle – Detachable Penis

135. Pearl Jam – Last Kiss

136. Blink 182 – All The Small Things

137. Judas Priest – Living After Midnight

138. Stone Temple Pilots – Dead and Bloated

139. Big Audio Dynamite II – Rush

140. Beastie Boys – Rhymin and Stealin

141. Toadies – Possum Kingdom

142. Violent Femmes – Kiss Off

143. Foo Fighters – Darling Nikki

144. Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl

145. Eminem – My Name Is

146. The Romantics – What I Like About You

147. Kid Rock – Bawitdaba

148. Linkin Park w/JayZ – 99 Steps Closer

149. Bob Marley – Stir It Up

150. Stone Temple Pilots – Unglued

151. Romeo Void – Never Say Never

152. Metallica – For Whom The Bell Tolls

153. White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

154. Run DMC – My Adidas

155. Pearl Jam – Go

156. Technotronic – Pump Up The Jam

157. Nirvana – Come As You Are

158. The English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom

159. Disturbed – Liberate

160. Social Distortion – Ball and Chain

161. Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio

162. Mudvayne – Not Falling

163. Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug

164. Van Halen – Panama

165. The X-Ecutioners – It’s Goin Down

166. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground

167. Trio – Da Da Da

168. Rage Against The Machine – Testify

169. Jurassic 5 – What’s Golden

170. Tenacious D – Tribute

171. The Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly

172. Slipknot – Duality

173. Outkast – Hey Ya

174. Rancid – Salvation

175. Musical Youth – Pass The Dutchie

176. Stone Temple Pilots – Trippin On A Hole In A Paper Heart

177. Linkin Park – Enth E End

178. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana

179. Devo – Whip It

180. Green Day – Geek Stink Breath

181. Ministry – N.W.O.

182. Modern English – I Melt With You

183. Soundgarden – My Wave

184. Eminem – Lose Yourself

185. Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself

186. AC/DC – TNT

187. Foo Fighters – My Hero

188. Duran Duran – Rio

189. Outkast – B.O.B.

190. Weezer – In The Garage

191. Led Zeppelin – D’Yer Maker

192. Material Issue – Valerie Loves Me

193. Pearl Jam – Corduroy

194. L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

195. Godsmack – Awake

196. Coolio – Fantastic Voyage

197. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression That I Get

198. Soundgarden – Spoonman

199. Fatboy Slim – Rockafeller Skank

200. Foo Fighters – This Is A Call

201. Reel Big Fish – Sell Out

202. Korn – Shoots And Ladders

203. Goldfinger – Here In Your Bedroom

204. Bush – Everything Zen

205. Cracker – Low

206. Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies

207. Jane’s Addiction – Stop

208. Korn – Freak On A Leash

209. Naughty By Nature – Hip Hop Hooray

210. Breeders – Cannonball

211. Green Day – She

212. The Cult – Love Removal Machine

213. Three Days Grace – I Hate Everything About You

214. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like A Hole

215. Cheap Trick – I Want You To Want Me

216. Pearl Jam – Jeremy

217. Beastie Boys – Sabotage

218. Motley Crue – Girls Girls Girls

219. Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

220. The Clash – Train In Vain

221. Rage Against the Machine – People of the Sun

222. Nirvana – In Bloom

223. The Offspring – Why Don’t You Get A Job?

224. Underworld – Born Slippy

225. Foo Fighters – Monkey Wrench

226. Tone Loc – Funky Cold Medina

227. Green Day – Welcome To Paradise

228. Drowning Pool – Bodies

229. Presdients of the USA – Peaches

230. Rage Against The Machine – Renegades of Funk

231. Iggy Pop – Lust For Life

232. Jet – Cold Hard Bitch

233. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic

234. AC/DC – It’s A Long Way To The Top

235. Cake – Never There

236. Korn – Blind

237. Rancid – Time Bomb

238. Incubus – Pardon Me

239. Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling

240. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Suck My Kiss

241. Sublime – April 29, 1992

242. Green Day – JAR

243. Biz Markie – Just A Friend

244. Nirvana – Lithium

245. The Strokes – Last Nite

246. Korn – Got The Life

247. Bob Marley – Is This Love?

248. Primus – Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver

249. Beastie Boys – Time To Get Ill

250. The Offspring – Pretty Fly For A White Guy

251. Def Leppard – Rock of Ages

252. Tool -Sober

253. LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out

254. Lo – Fi Allstars – Battle flag

255. Stone Temple Pilots – Sex Type Thing

256. Cake – The Distance

257. The Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

258. System of A Down – Chop Suey

259. Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta

260. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario

261. Rob Zombie – Dragula

262. The Prodigy – Firestarter

263. Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died

264. Pearl Jam – Even Flow

265. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

266. Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

267. Run DMC – It’s Tricky

268. 311 – Down

269. Cheap Trick – Surrender

270. Bush – Machinehead

271. Fun Lovin Criminals – Scooby Snacks

272. Rage Against The Machine – Down Rodeo

273. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary

274. Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright

275. Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day

276. Nirvana – Breed

277. Beastie Boys – No Sleep Til Brooklyn

278. Beastie Boys – Check It Out

279. Social Distortion – Ring of Fire

280. Queens of the Stone Age – No One Knows

281. Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong

282. The Offspring – Gotta Get Away

283. Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music

284. System of A Down – Sugar

285. Tripping Daisy – I Got A Girl

286. Rancid – Ruby Soho

287. Pearl Jam – State of Love And Trust

288. Billy Squier – The Stroke

289. Lit – My Own Worst Enemy

290. Rage Against The Machine – Bombtrack

291. Wreckx N Effect – Rump Shaker

292. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Around The World

293. Weezer – My Name Is Jonas

294. Afroman – Because I Got High

295. Billy Idol – White Wedding

296. Nine Inch Nails – Down In It

297. The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock

298. Sublime – Date Rape

299. Modest Mouse – Float On

300. Anthrax w/Public Emeny – Bring The Noise