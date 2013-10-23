Q101 Top 300 Party Songs of All-Time (July 2004)
1. Beastie Boys – Fight For Your Right To Party
2. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
3. Sublime – What I Got
4. House of Pain – Jump Around
5. The Offspring – Self Esteem
6. AC/DC – You Shook Me All Night Long
7. blink-182 – Dammit
8. Pearl Jam – Alive
9. Nine Inch Nails – Closer
10. Green Day – Longview
11. Metallica – Enter Sandman
12. Snoop Dogg – Gin And Juice
13. Weezer – Buddy Holly
14. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Give It Away
15. The Clash – Rock The Casbah
16. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
17. Guns N Roses – Paradise City
18. Presidents of the USA – Lump
19. Beastie Boys – Brass Monkey
20. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
21. Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated
22. Alice In Chains – Man In The Box
23. Tone Loc – Wild Thing
24. The Offspring – Come Out And Play
25. Crystal Method – Busy Child
26. Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl
27. Sublime – Smoke 2 Joints
28. Stone Temple Pilots – Interstate Love Song
29. Black Sabbath – Iron Man
30. Weezer – Undone The Sweater Song
31. Beastie Boys – Paul Revere
32. Local H – Bound For The Floor
33. Bob Marley – Jamming
34. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
35. Beck – Loser
36. Nada Surf – Popular
37. Dr. Dre w/ Snoop Dogg – Nothin But A G Thang
38. Blur – Song 2
39. White Zombie – More Human Than Human
40. Green Day – Brain Stew
41. Violent Femmes – Add It Up
42. Linkin Park – One Step Closer
43. Cypress Hill – Rock Superstar
44. Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy
45. Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized
46. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Love Rollercoaster
47. The Offspring – Bad Habit
48. Metallica – Fuel
49. The Prodigy – Smack My Bitch Up
50. Rage Against The Machine – Guerilla Radio
51. blink-182 – What’s My Age Again
52. Faith No More – Epic
53. Sir Mix A Lot – Baby Got Back
54. Bush – Comedown
55. Bloodhound Gang – Fire Water Burn
56. Sublime – Santeria
57. The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
58. Disturbed – Stupify
59. Weezer – Hash Pipe
60. Gorillaz – Clint Eastwood
61. AC/DC – Back In Black
62. Green Day – Basket Case
63. Beastie Boys – Girls
64. Metallica – One
65. Chemical Brothers – Block Rockin Beats
66. Alien Ant Farm – Smooth Criminal
67. Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
68. Rage Against The Machine – Killing In The Name of
69. Beck – Where It’s At
70. Soft Cell – Tainted Love
71. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So
72. Run DMC – Walk This Way
73. Marylin Manson – The Beautiful People
74. Sublime – Caress Me Down
75. Guns N Roses – Welcome To The Jungle
76. Veruca Salt – Seether
77. Puddle of Mudd – She Hates Me
78. Dynamite Hack – Boyz N The Hood
79. Metallica – Master of Puppets
80. Green Day – When I Come Around
81. Bob Marley – One Love
82. Stone Temple Pilots – Wicked Garden
83. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
84. White Zombie – Thunderkiss 65
85. Digital Underground – The Humpty Dance
86. Ween – Push Th’ Little Daisies
87. Alice In Chains – Would?
88. Sublime – Wrong Way
89. Kiss – Rock And Roll All Nite
90. No Doubt – Just A Girl
91. Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty
92. The Cult – Fire Woman
93. Jay-Z – Big Pimpin’
94. Sum 41 – Fat Lip
95. Soundgarden – Outshined
96. Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK
97. 311 – All Mixed Up
98. Disturbed – Down With The Sickness
99. The Cure – Just Like Heaven
100. Filter – Hey Man Nice Shot
101. The Smashing Pumpkins – Today
102. Young MC – Bust A Move
103. Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade
104. The Clash – I Fought The Law
105. Beastie Boys – Sure Shot
106. Danzig – Mother
107. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says
108. Metallica – Wherever I May Roam
109. DMX – Party Up
110. Stone Temple Pilots – Vasoline
111. 311 – Beautiful Disaster
112. The Ramones – Rock N Roll High School
113. The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
114. Beastie Boys – So Watcha Want
115. Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me
116. 7 Mary 3 – Cumbersome
117. Papa Roach – Last Resort
118. Sublime – Doin Time
119. The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
120. Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
121. Cake – Short Skirt, Long Jacket
122. Smashing Pumpkins – Zero
123. Rob Base – It Takes Two
124. Jimmy Eat World – The Middle
125. Godsmack – Whatever
126. Primus – Jerry Was A Racecar Driver
127. No Doubt – Spiderwebs
128. Orgy – Blue Monday
129. Black Crowes – Hard To Handle
130. Beck – Devil’s Haircut
131. Korn – ADIDAS
132. Beastie Boys – Body Movin’
133. Foo Fighters – Everlong
134. King Missle – Detachable Penis
135. Pearl Jam – Last Kiss
136. Blink 182 – All The Small Things
137. Judas Priest – Living After Midnight
138. Stone Temple Pilots – Dead and Bloated
139. Big Audio Dynamite II – Rush
140. Beastie Boys – Rhymin and Stealin
141. Toadies – Possum Kingdom
142. Violent Femmes – Kiss Off
143. Foo Fighters – Darling Nikki
144. Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl
145. Eminem – My Name Is
146. The Romantics – What I Like About You
147. Kid Rock – Bawitdaba
148. Linkin Park w/JayZ – 99 Steps Closer
149. Bob Marley – Stir It Up
150. Stone Temple Pilots – Unglued
151. Romeo Void – Never Say Never
152. Metallica – For Whom The Bell Tolls
153. White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
154. Run DMC – My Adidas
155. Pearl Jam – Go
156. Technotronic – Pump Up The Jam
157. Nirvana – Come As You Are
158. The English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom
159. Disturbed – Liberate
160. Social Distortion – Ball and Chain
161. Wall of Voodoo – Mexican Radio
162. Mudvayne – Not Falling
163. Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug
164. Van Halen – Panama
165. The X-Ecutioners – It’s Goin Down
166. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground
167. Trio – Da Da Da
168. Rage Against The Machine – Testify
169. Jurassic 5 – What’s Golden
170. Tenacious D – Tribute
171. The Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly
172. Slipknot – Duality
173. Outkast – Hey Ya
174. Rancid – Salvation
175. Musical Youth – Pass The Dutchie
176. Stone Temple Pilots – Trippin On A Hole In A Paper Heart
177. Linkin Park – Enth E End
178. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana
179. Devo – Whip It
180. Green Day – Geek Stink Breath
181. Ministry – N.W.O.
182. Modern English – I Melt With You
183. Soundgarden – My Wave
184. Eminem – Lose Yourself
185. Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself
186. AC/DC – TNT
187. Foo Fighters – My Hero
188. Duran Duran – Rio
189. Outkast – B.O.B.
190. Weezer – In The Garage
191. Led Zeppelin – D’Yer Maker
192. Material Issue – Valerie Loves Me
193. Pearl Jam – Corduroy
194. L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
195. Godsmack – Awake
196. Coolio – Fantastic Voyage
197. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – The Impression That I Get
198. Soundgarden – Spoonman
199. Fatboy Slim – Rockafeller Skank
200. Foo Fighters – This Is A Call
201. Reel Big Fish – Sell Out
202. Korn – Shoots And Ladders
203. Goldfinger – Here In Your Bedroom
204. Bush – Everything Zen
205. Cracker – Low
206. Beastie Boys – Hey Ladies
207. Jane’s Addiction – Stop
208. Korn – Freak On A Leash
209. Naughty By Nature – Hip Hop Hooray
210. Breeders – Cannonball
211. Green Day – She
212. The Cult – Love Removal Machine
213. Three Days Grace – I Hate Everything About You
214. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like A Hole
215. Cheap Trick – I Want You To Want Me
216. Pearl Jam – Jeremy
217. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
218. Motley Crue – Girls Girls Girls
219. Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
220. The Clash – Train In Vain
221. Rage Against the Machine – People of the Sun
222. Nirvana – In Bloom
223. The Offspring – Why Don’t You Get A Job?
224. Underworld – Born Slippy
225. Foo Fighters – Monkey Wrench
226. Tone Loc – Funky Cold Medina
227. Green Day – Welcome To Paradise
228. Drowning Pool – Bodies
229. Presdients of the USA – Peaches
230. Rage Against The Machine – Renegades of Funk
231. Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
232. Jet – Cold Hard Bitch
233. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic
234. AC/DC – It’s A Long Way To The Top
235. Cake – Never There
236. Korn – Blind
237. Rancid – Time Bomb
238. Incubus – Pardon Me
239. Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
240. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Suck My Kiss
241. Sublime – April 29, 1992
242. Green Day – JAR
243. Biz Markie – Just A Friend
244. Nirvana – Lithium
245. The Strokes – Last Nite
246. Korn – Got The Life
247. Bob Marley – Is This Love?
248. Primus – Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver
249. Beastie Boys – Time To Get Ill
250. The Offspring – Pretty Fly For A White Guy
251. Def Leppard – Rock of Ages
252. Tool -Sober
253. LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out
254. Lo – Fi Allstars – Battle flag
255. Stone Temple Pilots – Sex Type Thing
256. Cake – The Distance
257. The Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
258. System of A Down – Chop Suey
259. Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta
260. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario
261. Rob Zombie – Dragula
262. The Prodigy – Firestarter
263. Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died
264. Pearl Jam – Even Flow
265. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
266. Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings
267. Run DMC – It’s Tricky
268. 311 – Down
269. Cheap Trick – Surrender
270. Bush – Machinehead
271. Fun Lovin Criminals – Scooby Snacks
272. Rage Against The Machine – Down Rodeo
273. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
274. Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright
275. Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day
276. Nirvana – Breed
277. Beastie Boys – No Sleep Til Brooklyn
278. Beastie Boys – Check It Out
279. Social Distortion – Ring of Fire
280. Queens of the Stone Age – No One Knows
281. Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong
282. The Offspring – Gotta Get Away
283. Wild Cherry – Play That Funky Music
284. System of A Down – Sugar
285. Tripping Daisy – I Got A Girl
286. Rancid – Ruby Soho
287. Pearl Jam – State of Love And Trust
288. Billy Squier – The Stroke
289. Lit – My Own Worst Enemy
290. Rage Against The Machine – Bombtrack
291. Wreckx N Effect – Rump Shaker
292. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Around The World
293. Weezer – My Name Is Jonas
294. Afroman – Because I Got High
295. Billy Idol – White Wedding
296. Nine Inch Nails – Down In It
297. The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
298. Sublime – Date Rape
299. Modest Mouse – Float On
300. Anthrax w/Public Emeny – Bring The Noise