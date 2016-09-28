Q101 Top 101 Songs of 1992

Watch The Q101 Top 101 Alternative/Modern Rock Songs/Videos of 1992 Below
What’s most amazing about the year 1992 for us here at Q101 was going from the Murphy In The Morning ’80’s yuppie station’ to Chicago’s Alternative.
In these top 101 of the year you’ll notice traces of early rave, techno and club music from Messiah, Sunscreen, Opus III, Utah Saints and more that would be the anchoring idea behind SONIC BOOM.
RHCP, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and others were just starting their meteoric rise to iconic stardom and as you watch you’ll notice what variety was all about back then.
You can hear an entire channel of all the classic Q101 on our Classic Alternative Channel by CLICKING HERE or watch the entire year in video below.
1. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under the Bridge
2. Pearl Jam – Jeremy
3. The Cure – A Letter to Elise
4. Nirvana – Come As You Are
5. U2 – One
6. Toad the Wet Sprocket – All I Want
7. Shakespear’s Sister – Stay
8. Pearl Jam – Even Flow
9. Morrissey – Tomorrow
10. R.E.M. – Drive
11. James – Born of Frustration
12. Sugarcubes – Hit
13. The Cure – Friday I’m in Love
14. Temple of the Dog – Hunger Strike
15. L7 – Pretend that We’re Dead
16. Peter Gabriel – Digging in the Dirt
17. The Charlatans – Weirdo
18. Cause & Effect – You Think You Know Her
19. Annie Lennox – Why
20. Alice in Chains – Would
21. U2 – Mysterious Ways
22. INXS – Not Enough Time
23. Erasure – Take a Chance on Me
24. Dramarama – What are we Gonna Do
25. Morrissey – We Hate it When Our Friends Become Successful
26. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Breaking the Girl
27. Pearl Jam – Alive
28. Enya – Caribbean Blue
29. Nirvana – Lithium
30. Soup Dragons – Divine Thing
31. U2 – Even Better than the Real Thing
32. The Cure – High
33. Utah Saints – Something Good
34. Tori Amos – Crucify
35. Soul Asylum – Somebody to Shove
36. Annie Lennox – Walking on Broken Glass
37. U2 – Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
38. Inspiral Carpets – Two Worlds Collide
39. Beastie Boys – So What’cha Want
40. Catherine Wheel – Black Metallic
41. Pearl Jam – Black
42. Messiah – Temple of Dreams
43. Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
44. Nenah Cherry/Michael Stipe – Trout
45. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Suck my Kiss
46. St. Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
47. Sarah McLachlan – Into the Fire
48. Nirvana – In Bloom
49. Suzanne Vega – Blood Makes Noise
50. Social Distortion – When She Begins
51. U2 – Trying to Throw Your Arms Around the World
52. Nine Inch Nails – Physical
53. Concrete Blonde – Someday
54. 10,000 Maniacs – These Are Days
55. Cracker – Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)
56. The B-52’s – Revolution Earth
57. Soup Dragons – Pleasure
58. The Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson
59. Sugar – Helpless
60. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Face to Face
61. House of Pain – Jump Around
62. Live – Pain Lies on the Riverside
63. K.D. Lang – Constant Craving
64. XTC – Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
65. Ministry – N.W.O.
66. Toad the Wet Sprocket – Walk on the Ocean
67. PJ Harvey – Sheela Na Gig
68. The Lightning Seeds – The Life of Riley
69. dada – Dizz Knee Land
70. Sonic Youth – 100%
71. Lush – For Love
72. Seal – Killer
73. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Not Sleeping Around
74. Beautiful South – Old Red Eyes is Back
75. Opus III – It’s a Fine Day
76. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Far Gone and Out
77. INXS – Heaven Sent
78. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You
79. Moodswings – Spiritual High
80. Matthew Sweet – Girlfriend
81. Soul Asylum – Black Gold
82. Paul Westerberg – Dyslexic Heart
83. Sophie B. Hawkins – Damn! I Wish I Was Your Lover
84. Peter Gabriel – Steam
85. My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Sex on Wheelz
86. Tori Amos – Silent all these Years
87. Morrissey – Glamorous Glue
88. Faith No More – A Small Victory
89. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Behind the Sun
90. Sunscreem – Love U More
91. Duran Duran – Ordinary World
92. Ian McCullough – Lover Lover Lover
93. E – Hello Cruel World
94. Teenage Fanclub – The Concept
95. Cause and Effect – What do you See
96. Bob Marley & the Wailers – Iron Lion Zion
97. Material Issue – What Girls Want
98. Right Said Fred – I’m too Sexy
99. Social Distortion – Bad Luck
100. Tears for Fears – Laid so Low
101. David Byrne – She’s Mad