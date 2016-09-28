Q101 Top 101 Songs of 1992

Watch The Q101 Top 101 Alternative/Modern Rock Songs/Videos of 1992 Below

What’s most amazing about the year 1992 for us here at Q101 was going from the Murphy In The Morning ’80’s yuppie station’ to Chicago’s Alternative.

In these top 101 of the year you’ll notice traces of early rave, techno and club music from Messiah, Sunscreen, Opus III, Utah Saints and more that would be the anchoring idea behind SONIC BOOM.

RHCP, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and others were just starting their meteoric rise to iconic stardom and as you watch you’ll notice what variety was all about back then.

You can hear an entire channel of all the classic Q101 on our Classic Alternative Channel by CLICKING HERE or watch the entire year in video below.

1. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under the Bridge

2. Pearl Jam – Jeremy

3. The Cure – A Letter to Elise

4. Nirvana – Come As You Are

5. U2 – One

6. Toad the Wet Sprocket – All I Want

7. Shakespear’s Sister – Stay

8. Pearl Jam – Even Flow

9. Morrissey – Tomorrow

10. R.E.M. – Drive

11. James – Born of Frustration

12. Sugarcubes – Hit

13. The Cure – Friday I’m in Love

14. Temple of the Dog – Hunger Strike

15. L7 – Pretend that We’re Dead

16. Peter Gabriel – Digging in the Dirt

17. The Charlatans – Weirdo

18. Cause & Effect – You Think You Know Her

19. Annie Lennox – Why

20. Alice in Chains – Would

21. U2 – Mysterious Ways

22. INXS – Not Enough Time

23. Erasure – Take a Chance on Me

24. Dramarama – What are we Gonna Do

25. Morrissey – We Hate it When Our Friends Become Successful

26. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Breaking the Girl

27. Pearl Jam – Alive

28. Enya – Caribbean Blue

29. Nirvana – Lithium

30. Soup Dragons – Divine Thing

31. U2 – Even Better than the Real Thing

32. The Cure – High

33. Utah Saints – Something Good

34. Tori Amos – Crucify

35. Soul Asylum – Somebody to Shove

36. Annie Lennox – Walking on Broken Glass

37. U2 – Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

38. Inspiral Carpets – Two Worlds Collide

39. Beastie Boys – So What’cha Want

40. Catherine Wheel – Black Metallic

41. Pearl Jam – Black

42. Messiah – Temple of Dreams

43. Faith No More – Midlife Crisis

44. Nenah Cherry/Michael Stipe – Trout

45. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Suck my Kiss

46. St. Etienne – Only Love Can Break Your Heart

47. Sarah McLachlan – Into the Fire

48. Nirvana – In Bloom

49. Suzanne Vega – Blood Makes Noise

50. Social Distortion – When She Begins

51. U2 – Trying to Throw Your Arms Around the World

52. Nine Inch Nails – Physical

53. Concrete Blonde – Someday

54. 10,000 Maniacs – These Are Days

55. Cracker – Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)

56. The B-52’s – Revolution Earth

57. Soup Dragons – Pleasure

58. The Lemonheads – Mrs. Robinson

59. Sugar – Helpless

60. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Face to Face

61. House of Pain – Jump Around

62. Live – Pain Lies on the Riverside

63. K.D. Lang – Constant Craving

64. XTC – Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead

65. Ministry – N.W.O.

66. Toad the Wet Sprocket – Walk on the Ocean

67. PJ Harvey – Sheela Na Gig

68. The Lightning Seeds – The Life of Riley

69. dada – Dizz Knee Land

70. Sonic Youth – 100%

71. Lush – For Love

72. Seal – Killer

73. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Not Sleeping Around

74. Beautiful South – Old Red Eyes is Back

75. Opus III – It’s a Fine Day

76. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Far Gone and Out

77. INXS – Heaven Sent

78. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You

79. Moodswings – Spiritual High

80. Matthew Sweet – Girlfriend

81. Soul Asylum – Black Gold

82. Paul Westerberg – Dyslexic Heart

83. Sophie B. Hawkins – Damn! I Wish I Was Your Lover

84. Peter Gabriel – Steam

85. My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Sex on Wheelz

86. Tori Amos – Silent all these Years

87. Morrissey – Glamorous Glue

88. Faith No More – A Small Victory

89. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Behind the Sun

90. Sunscreem – Love U More

91. Duran Duran – Ordinary World

92. Ian McCullough – Lover Lover Lover

93. E – Hello Cruel World

94. Teenage Fanclub – The Concept

95. Cause and Effect – What do you See

96. Bob Marley & the Wailers – Iron Lion Zion

97. Material Issue – What Girls Want

98. Right Said Fred – I’m too Sexy

99. Social Distortion – Bad Luck

100. Tears for Fears – Laid so Low

101. David Byrne – She’s Mad