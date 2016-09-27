Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2007

1. Linkin Park – What I’ve Done

2. The Killers – Read My Mind

3. Papa Roach – Forever

4. Plain White T’s – Hey There Delilah

5. Finger Eleven – Paralyzer

6. Avenged Sevenfold – Critical Acclaim

7. Quietdrive – Time After Time

8. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Snow (Hey Oh)

9. Silverchair – Straight Lines

10. Foo Fighters – The Pretender

11. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Face Down

12. Linkin Park – Bleed It Out

13. Fall Out Boy – Thnks fr the Mmrs

14. The White Stripes – Icky Thump

15. Against Me! – Thrash Unreal

16. My Chemical Romance – Welcome to the Black Parade

17. Seether – Fake It

18. Fall Out Boy – This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race

19. Silversun Pickups – Lazy Eye

20. Breaking Benjamin – Breath

21. Shiny Toy Guys – You Are the One

22. Chevelle – Well Enough Alone

23. Modest Mouse – Dashboard

24. Daughtry – It’s Not Over

25. Muse – Supermassive Black Hole

26. Tool – The Pot

27. Cold War Kids – Hang Me Up to Dry

28. Sick Puppies – All the Same

29. The Almost – Say this Sooner

30. The Used – The Bird and the Worm

31. Three Days Grace – Never Too Late

32. Interpol – The Heinrich Maneuver

33. Matchbox 20 – How Far We’ve Come

34. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tarantula

35. The Killers – When You Were Young

36. Chevelle – I Get It

37. 30 Seconds to Mars – From Yesterday

38. Jimmy Eat World – Big Casino

39. Atreyu – Becoming the Bull

40. Kanye West – Stronger

41. Nine Inch Nails – My Violent Heart

42. Rise Against – Prayer of the Refugee

43. The Bravery – Time Won’t Let Me Go

44. Flyleaf – All Around Me

45. Good Charlotte – The River

46. The White Stripes – You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do What You’re Told)

47. Buckcherry – Everything

48. Jim Lynam – Yeah

49. Obadiah Parker – Hey Ya

50. Serj Tankian – Empty Walls

51. Peter Bjorn and John – Young Folks

52. My Chemical Romance – Teenagers

53. Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko

54. Korn – Evolution

55. My Chemical Romance – Famous Last Words

56. Three Days Grace – Pain

57. Sum 41 – Underclass Hero

58. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dani California

59. The Academy Is. – We’ve Got a Big Mess (Live)

60. Incubus – Dig

61. Evanescence – Call Me When You’re Sobe

62. CRS – Us Placers

63. Muse – Starlight

64. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Your Guardian Angel

65. Nine Inch Nails – Capital G

66. Rise Against – The Good Left Undone

67. Puscifer – Queen B

68. Fall Out Boy – Hum Hallelujah

69. The Shins – Phantom Limb

70. Godsmack – Good Times, Bad Times

71. Coheed and Cambria – The Running Free

72. Green Day – Working Class Hero

73. Strata – Stay Young

74. Social Distortion – Far Behind

75. VHS or Beta – Can’t Believe a Single Word

76. Velvet Revolver – She Builds Quick Machines

77. Linkin Park – Shadow of the Day

78. Bloc Party – I Still Remember

79. Godsmack – The Enemy

80. Eddie Vedder – Hard Sun

81. Silverchair – The Greatest View

82. Kid Rock – Amen

83. Paramore – Misery Business

84. Satellite Party – Hard Life Easy

85. Incubus – Anna Molly

86. The Starting Line – Island (Float Away)

87. 30 Seconds to Mars – A Beautiful Lie

88. Breaking Benjamin – The Diary of Jane

89. Sum 41 – Walking Disaster

90. Flyleaf – Fully Alive

91. Killswitch Engage – Holy Diver

92. Silversun Pickups – Well Thought Out Twinkles

93. Korn w/ Amy Lee – Freak on a Leash

94. Dan Le Sac and Scroobius Pip – Thou Shall Always Kill

95. Nickelback – Rock Star

96. Nine Inch Nails – Survivalism

97. Papa Roach – Time is Running Out

98. Madina Lake – House of Cards

99. Linkin Park – Given Up

100. Kid Rock – So Hott

101. The Frantic – Audio and Murder