Linkin Park Ejected From AMAs After Winning Award

When band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Rob Bourdon arrived at the American Music Awards Sunday and were told they didn’t have the correct tickets, as nominees, they could safely assume the issue was no big deal and would easily be remedied.

They were wrong.

"We want to dedicate this award to Chester, to his memory, to his talent" Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock goes to @linkinpark! ♥️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KB0vKXdTJ5 — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

As chief songwriter Shinoda chronicled via his Instagram story Sunday, the three band members and their dates were in for a unique evening. They were stopped on the red carpet for not having “the right tickets” and security considered not letting them take their seats.

After presumably being confirmed as nominees for an award, the band was given temporary passes. Shinoda uploaded several Instagram stories of himself watching the show from seats on the floor of the venue, or posing with other musicians, like 30 Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto.

Then, after Linkin Park won the American Music Award for Favorite Alternative Act, and dedicating the award to late frontman Chester Bennington, the group probably thought the rest of the evening would proceed without issue.

But as the band tried to return to its seats—WITH AN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD IN HAND—security escorted them out of the building.

In the second-to-last post from the evening, Shinoda can be heard explaining the mix-up to an LAPD officer.

“I swear, officer, I swear, I swear,” Shinoda can be heard saying. “We’re meant to be here, we have tickets and everything. I can show you, and we just won an award! We’re supposed to be here. I promise.”

You can check out Shinoda’s videos chronicling the subject on his Instagram story before they expire or you can check out screenshots below.

