Foo Fighters Bring Fan On Stage



You Won’t Believe what happens NEXT!

Foo Fighters – Dateline Austin, Texas – Dave Grohl does it again. This time, instead of bringing another supergroup or famous rockstar on stage, he grabs a dude from the audience. WAIT till you see what the “Kiss Guy” does with HIS golden opportunity! Go Kiss Guy Go!

NOW PLAYING ON Q101:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

LinkedIn

Pocket

Email