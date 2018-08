Dave Grohl Loses His Head on Kimmel

Dave Grohl the Foo Fighters Founder & the man single handedly keeping rock & roll alive and well went on Kimmel and lost his head. Watch Dave talk with Jimmy Kimmel about Halloween (he hosted Kimmel’s show dressed as Dave Letterman), his wife’s GUTS, his kids musical careers, and his new solo song where he plays EVERYTHING….including the piano…which he doesn’t play!.

Oh and Dave reveals a dirty secret about his musical skills we never knew!

