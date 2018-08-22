Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2005
1. The Killers – Mr. Brightside
2. Nine Inch Nails – The Hand That Feeds
3. Green Day – Boulevard of Broken Dreams
4. Foo Fighters – Best of You
5. Beck – E-Pro
6. Coldplay – Speed of Sound
7. Weezer – Beverly Hills
8. Audioslave – Doesn’t Remind Me
9. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.
10. Fall Out Boy – Sugar, We’re Goin Down
11. Depeche Mode – Precious
12. Queens of the Stone Age – Little Sister
13. Green Day – Holiday
14. System of a Down – B.Y.O.B.
15. Franz Ferdinand – Do You Want To?
16. Rise Against – Give it All
17. Foo Fighters – D.O.A.
18. Death Cab For Cutie – Soul Meets Body
19. Seether – Remedy
20. My Chemical Romance – Helena
21. Jack Johnson – Sitting, Waiting, Wishing
22. Mudvayne – Happy?
23. Green Day – Wake Me When September Ends
24. Nine Inch Nails – Only
25. Interpol – Evil
26. Staind – Right Here
27. Coldplay – Fix You
28. 311 – Don’t Tread On Me
29. The Killers – All These Things That I’ve Done
30. Disturbed – Stricken
31. Rise Against – Swing Life Away
32. Garbage – Why Do You Love Me?
33. Hot Hot Heat – Middle of Nowhere
34. Papa Roach – Scars
35. The Offspring – Can’t Repeat
36. Coldplay – Talk
37. Audioslave – Be Yourself
38. The White Stripes – My Doorbell
39. Weezer – Perfect Situation
40. U2 – All Because of You
41. The Mars Volta – The Widow
42. Jack Johnson – Good People
43. Fall Out Boy – Dance Dance
44. Chevelle – The Clincher
45. Stereophonics – Dakota
46. Linkin Park/Jay-Z – Numb/Encore
47. Avenged Sevenfold – Bat Country
48. Green Day – American Idiot
49. The Bravery – An Honest Mistake
50. Crossfade – So Far Away
51. My Chemical Romance – The Ghost of You
52. Nickelback – Photograph
53. The Strokes – Juicebox
54. Audioslave – Your Time Has Come
55. Green Day – Jesus of Suburbia
56. Hot Hot Heat – Goodnight Goodnight
57. The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
58. Three Days Grace – Home
59. All-American Rejects – Move Along
60. Korn – Twisted Transistor
61. The White Stripes – Blue Orchid
62. Kaiser Chiefs – I Predict A Riot
63. Weezer – We Are All On Drugs
64. Shinedown – Save Me
65. Louis XIV – Finding Out True Love is Blind
66. The Used/My Chemical Romance – Under Pressure
67. A Perfect Circle – Passive
68. Alkaline Trio – Time to Waste
69. Sum 41 – Pieces
70. The Zutons – Pressure Point
71. Billy Corgan – A-100
72. Blink 182 – Not Now
73. Kasabian – Club Foot
74. Crossfade – Colors
75. Green Day – Give Me Novacaine
76. Linkin Park/Jay-Z – Jigga What/Faint
77. Kings of Leon – The Bucket
78. The Killers – Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
79. Transplants – Gangsters and Thugs
80. Disturbed – Guarded
81. The White Stripes – The Denial Twist
82. Lovehammers – Trees
83. The Used – All That I’ve Got
84. System of a Down – Radio/Video
85. Gorillaz – Dare
86. Switchfoot – Stars
87. Coheed and Cambria – The Suffering
88. Beck – Girl
89. Bloc Party – Banquet
90. Staind – Falling
91. Hawthorne Heights – Ohio is For Lovers
92. Breaking Benjamin – Sooner or Later
93. Interpol – Narc
94. Z-Trip – Walking Dead
95. Unwritten Law – Save Me
96. Jack Johnson – Breakdown
97. Dead 60′s – Riot Radio
98. Pepper – Give It Up
99. Jimmy Eat World – Work
100. System of a Down – Cigaro
101. Matisyahu – King Without a Crown