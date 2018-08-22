Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2005

1. The Killers – Mr. Brightside

2. Nine Inch Nails – The Hand That Feeds

3. Green Day – Boulevard of Broken Dreams

4. Foo Fighters – Best of You

5. Beck – E-Pro

6. Coldplay – Speed of Sound

7. Weezer – Beverly Hills

8. Audioslave – Doesn’t Remind Me

9. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

10. Fall Out Boy – Sugar, We’re Goin Down

11. Depeche Mode – Precious

12. Queens of the Stone Age – Little Sister

13. Green Day – Holiday

14. System of a Down – B.Y.O.B.

15. Franz Ferdinand – Do You Want To?

16. Rise Against – Give it All

17. Foo Fighters – D.O.A.

18. Death Cab For Cutie – Soul Meets Body

19. Seether – Remedy

20. My Chemical Romance – Helena

21. Jack Johnson – Sitting, Waiting, Wishing

22. Mudvayne – Happy?

23. Green Day – Wake Me When September Ends

24. Nine Inch Nails – Only

25. Interpol – Evil

26. Staind – Right Here

27. Coldplay – Fix You

28. 311 – Don’t Tread On Me

29. The Killers – All These Things That I’ve Done

30. Disturbed – Stricken

31. Rise Against – Swing Life Away

32. Garbage – Why Do You Love Me?

33. Hot Hot Heat – Middle of Nowhere

34. Papa Roach – Scars

35. The Offspring – Can’t Repeat

36. Coldplay – Talk

37. Audioslave – Be Yourself

38. The White Stripes – My Doorbell

39. Weezer – Perfect Situation

40. U2 – All Because of You

41. The Mars Volta – The Widow

42. Jack Johnson – Good People

43. Fall Out Boy – Dance Dance

44. Chevelle – The Clincher

45. Stereophonics – Dakota

46. Linkin Park/Jay-Z – Numb/Encore

47. Avenged Sevenfold – Bat Country

48. Green Day – American Idiot

49. The Bravery – An Honest Mistake

50. Crossfade – So Far Away

51. My Chemical Romance – The Ghost of You

52. Nickelback – Photograph

53. The Strokes – Juicebox

54. Audioslave – Your Time Has Come

55. Green Day – Jesus of Suburbia

56. Hot Hot Heat – Goodnight Goodnight

57. The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It

58. Three Days Grace – Home

59. All-American Rejects – Move Along

60. Korn – Twisted Transistor

61. The White Stripes – Blue Orchid

62. Kaiser Chiefs – I Predict A Riot

63. Weezer – We Are All On Drugs

64. Shinedown – Save Me

65. Louis XIV – Finding Out True Love is Blind

66. The Used/My Chemical Romance – Under Pressure

67. A Perfect Circle – Passive

68. Alkaline Trio – Time to Waste

69. Sum 41 – Pieces

70. The Zutons – Pressure Point

71. Billy Corgan – A-100

72. Blink 182 – Not Now

73. Kasabian – Club Foot

74. Crossfade – Colors

75. Green Day – Give Me Novacaine

76. Linkin Park/Jay-Z – Jigga What/Faint

77. Kings of Leon – The Bucket

78. The Killers – Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

79. Transplants – Gangsters and Thugs

80. Disturbed – Guarded

81. The White Stripes – The Denial Twist

82. Lovehammers – Trees

83. The Used – All That I’ve Got

84. System of a Down – Radio/Video

85. Gorillaz – Dare

86. Switchfoot – Stars

87. Coheed and Cambria – The Suffering

88. Beck – Girl

89. Bloc Party – Banquet

90. Staind – Falling

91. Hawthorne Heights – Ohio is For Lovers

92. Breaking Benjamin – Sooner or Later

93. Interpol – Narc

94. Z-Trip – Walking Dead

95. Unwritten Law – Save Me

96. Jack Johnson – Breakdown

97. Dead 60′s – Riot Radio

98. Pepper – Give It Up

99. Jimmy Eat World – Work

100. System of a Down – Cigaro

101. Matisyahu – King Without a Crown