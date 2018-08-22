Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2006

1. The White Stripes – The Denial Twist

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dani California

3. Blue October – Hate Me

4. Gnarls Barkley – Crazy

5. Depeche Mode – John the Revelator

6. The Killers – When You Were Young

7. Coldplay – Talk

8. Depeche Mode – Precious

9. Wolfmother – Woman

10. AFI – Miss Murder

11. Raconteurs – Steady, As She Goes

12. The Fray – How to Save a Life

13. Tool – The Pot

14. Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars

15. Tool – Vicarious

16. H.I.M. – Rip Out the Wings of a Butterfly

17. Death Cab for Cutie – I Will Follow You Into the Dark

18. Breaking Benjamin – The Diary of Jane

19. Nine Inch Nails – Every Dy is Exactly the Same

20. Jack Johnson – Upside Down

21. Nine Inch Nails – Only

22. Foo Fighters – DOA

23. Taking Back Sunday – MakeDamnSure

24. Stone Sour – Through Glass

25. 30 Seconds to Mars – The Kill

26. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

27. My Chemical Romance – Welcome to the Black Parade

28. Fort Minor – Where’d you Go

29. Disturbed – Land of Confusion

30. Angels and Airwaves – The Adventure

31. Three Days Grace – Animal I Have Become

32. Rise Against – Ready to FAll

33. She Wants Revenge – Tear You Apart

34. Plain White T’s – Hate (I Really Don’t Like You)

35. Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

36. Nine Inch Nails – The Hand that Feeds

37. Panic! at the Disco – I Write Sins Not Tragedies

38. Muse – Knights of Cydonia

39. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tell Me Baby

40. Foo Fighters – Best of You

41. Pearl Jam – World Wide Suicide

42. Jack’s Mannequin – Dark Blue

43. Panic! at the Disco – The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide is Press Coverage

44. Evanescence – Call Me When You’re Sober

45. System of a Down – Lonely Day

46. 10 Years – Wasteland

47. OK Go – Here It Goes Again

48. Foo Fighters – No Way Back

49. Gorillaz – Dare

50. Weezer – Beverly Hills

51. Sia – Breathe Me

52. Death Cab for Cutie – Crooked Teeth

53. Gym Class Heroes – The Queen and I

54. Audioslave – Original Fire

55. Weezer – Perfect Situation

56. Guster – Satellite

57. Korn – Coming Undone

58. Matisyahu – King Without a Crown

59. Lostprophets – Rooftops

60. Jet – Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

61. Rock Kills Kid – Paralyzed

62. The Strokes – Jukebox

63. O.A.R. – Love and Memories

64. System of a Down – Hypnotize

65. Audioslave – Doesn’t Remind Me

66. Matisyahu – Youth

67. Hawthorne Heights – Saying Sorry

68. Death Cab for Cutie – Soul Meets Body

69. Deftones – Hole in the Earth

70. Rob Zombie – American Witch

71. Incubus – Anna Molly

72. Pearl Jam – Life Wasted

73. Keane – Is It Any Wonder?

74. Korn – Twisted Transistor

75. Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Face Down

76. The Raconteurs – Level

77. Academy Is… – Slow Down

78. Blue October – Into the Ocean

79. Beck – Nausea

80. The Fray – Over My Head (Cable Car)

81. She Wants Revenge – These Things

82. Dashboard Confessional – Don’t Wait

83. System of a Down – BYOB

84. Hard-Fi – Cash Machine

85. 30 Seconds to Mars – From Yesterday

86. Gnarls Barkley – Gone Daddy Gone

87. Godsmack – Hollow

88. Hinder – Lips of an Angel

89. Staind – Right Here

90. The Flaming Lips – The W.A.N.D.

91. U2/Green DAy – The Saints are Coming

92. Buckcherry – Crazy Bitch

93. Franz Ferdinand – Do You Want To?

94. Yellowcard – Lights and Sounds

95. Staind – Falling

96. The All-American Rejects – Move Along

97. Marty Casey and the Lovehammers – Trees

98. Avenged Sevefold – Bat Country

99. AFI – Love Like Winter

100. Muse – Starlight

101. Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko