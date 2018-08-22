Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2006
1. The White Stripes – The Denial Twist
2. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dani California
3. Blue October – Hate Me
4. Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
5. Depeche Mode – John the Revelator
6. The Killers – When You Were Young
7. Coldplay – Talk
8. Depeche Mode – Precious
9. Wolfmother – Woman
10. AFI – Miss Murder
11. Raconteurs – Steady, As She Goes
12. The Fray – How to Save a Life
13. Tool – The Pot
14. Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars
15. Tool – Vicarious
16. H.I.M. – Rip Out the Wings of a Butterfly
17. Death Cab for Cutie – I Will Follow You Into the Dark
18. Breaking Benjamin – The Diary of Jane
19. Nine Inch Nails – Every Dy is Exactly the Same
20. Jack Johnson – Upside Down
21. Nine Inch Nails – Only
22. Foo Fighters – DOA
23. Taking Back Sunday – MakeDamnSure
24. Stone Sour – Through Glass
25. 30 Seconds to Mars – The Kill
26. Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.
27. My Chemical Romance – Welcome to the Black Parade
28. Fort Minor – Where’d you Go
29. Disturbed – Land of Confusion
30. Angels and Airwaves – The Adventure
31. Three Days Grace – Animal I Have Become
32. Rise Against – Ready to FAll
33. She Wants Revenge – Tear You Apart
34. Plain White T’s – Hate (I Really Don’t Like You)
35. Arctic Monkeys – I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
36. Nine Inch Nails – The Hand that Feeds
37. Panic! at the Disco – I Write Sins Not Tragedies
38. Muse – Knights of Cydonia
39. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tell Me Baby
40. Foo Fighters – Best of You
41. Pearl Jam – World Wide Suicide
42. Jack’s Mannequin – Dark Blue
43. Panic! at the Disco – The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide is Press Coverage
44. Evanescence – Call Me When You’re Sober
45. System of a Down – Lonely Day
46. 10 Years – Wasteland
47. OK Go – Here It Goes Again
48. Foo Fighters – No Way Back
49. Gorillaz – Dare
50. Weezer – Beverly Hills
51. Sia – Breathe Me
52. Death Cab for Cutie – Crooked Teeth
53. Gym Class Heroes – The Queen and I
54. Audioslave – Original Fire
55. Weezer – Perfect Situation
56. Guster – Satellite
57. Korn – Coming Undone
58. Matisyahu – King Without a Crown
59. Lostprophets – Rooftops
60. Jet – Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
61. Rock Kills Kid – Paralyzed
62. The Strokes – Jukebox
63. O.A.R. – Love and Memories
64. System of a Down – Hypnotize
65. Audioslave – Doesn’t Remind Me
66. Matisyahu – Youth
67. Hawthorne Heights – Saying Sorry
68. Death Cab for Cutie – Soul Meets Body
69. Deftones – Hole in the Earth
70. Rob Zombie – American Witch
71. Incubus – Anna Molly
72. Pearl Jam – Life Wasted
73. Keane – Is It Any Wonder?
74. Korn – Twisted Transistor
75. Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Face Down
76. The Raconteurs – Level
77. Academy Is… – Slow Down
78. Blue October – Into the Ocean
79. Beck – Nausea
80. The Fray – Over My Head (Cable Car)
81. She Wants Revenge – These Things
82. Dashboard Confessional – Don’t Wait
83. System of a Down – BYOB
84. Hard-Fi – Cash Machine
85. 30 Seconds to Mars – From Yesterday
86. Gnarls Barkley – Gone Daddy Gone
87. Godsmack – Hollow
88. Hinder – Lips of an Angel
89. Staind – Right Here
90. The Flaming Lips – The W.A.N.D.
91. U2/Green DAy – The Saints are Coming
92. Buckcherry – Crazy Bitch
93. Franz Ferdinand – Do You Want To?
94. Yellowcard – Lights and Sounds
95. Staind – Falling
96. The All-American Rejects – Move Along
97. Marty Casey and the Lovehammers – Trees
98. Avenged Sevefold – Bat Country
99. AFI – Love Like Winter
100. Muse – Starlight
101. Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko