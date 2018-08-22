Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2007
1. Linkin Park – What I’ve Done
2. The Killers – Read My Mind
3. Papa Roach – Forever
4. Plain White T’s – Hey There Delilah
5. Finger Eleven – Paralyzer
6. Avenged Sevenfold – Critical Acclaim
7. Quietdrive – Time After Time
8. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Snow (Hey Oh)
9. Silverchair – Straight Lines
10. Foo Fighters – The Pretender
11. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Face Down
12. Linkin Bark – Bleed It Out
13. Fall Out Boy – Thnks fr the Mmrs
14. The White Stripes – Icky Thump
15. Against Me! – Thrash Unreal
16. My Chemical Romance – Welcome to the Black Parade
17. Seether – Fake It
18. Fall Out Boy – This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
19. Silversun Pickups – Lazy Eye
20. Breaking Benjamin – Breath
21. Shiny Toy Guys – You Are the One
22. Chevelle – Well Enough Alone
23. Modest Mouse – Dashboard
24. Daughtry – It’s Not Over
25. Muse – Supermassive Black Hole
26. Tool – The Pot
27. Cold War Kids – Hang Me Up to Dry
28. Sick Puppies – All the Same
29. The Almost – Say this Sooner
30. The Used – The Bird and the Worm
31. Three Days Grace – Never Too Late
32. Interpol – The Heinrich Maneuver
33. Matchbox 20 – How Far We’ve Come
34. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tarantula
35. The Killers – When You Were Young
36. Chevelle – I Get It
37. 30 Seconds to Mars – From Yesterday
38. Jimmy Eat World – Big Casino
39. Atreyu – Becoming the Ball
40. Kanye West – Stronger
41. Nine Inch Nails – My Violent Heart
42. Rise Against – Prayer of the Refugee
43. The Bravery – Time Won’t Let Me Go
44. Flyleaf – All Around Me
45. Good Charlotte – The River
46. The White Stripes – You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do What You’re Told)
47. Buckcherry – Everything
48. Jim Lynam – Yeah
49. Obediah Parker – Hey Ya
50. Serj Tankian – Empty Walls
51. Peter Bjorn and John – Young Folks
52. My Chemical Romance – Teenagers
53. Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko
54. Korn – Evolution
55. My Chemical Romance – Famous Last Words
56. Three Days Grace – Pain
57. Sum 41 – Underclass Hero
58. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dani California
59. The Academy Is. – We’ve Got a Big Mess (Live)
60. Incubus – Dig
61. Evanescence – Call Me When You’re Sobe
62. CRS – Us Placers
63. Muse – Starlight
64. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Your Guardian Angel
65. Nine Inch Nails – Capital G
66. Rise Against – The Good Left Undone
67. Puscifer – Queen B
68. Fall Out Boy – Hum Hallelujah
69. The Shins – Phantom Limb
70. Godsmack – Good Times, Bad Times
71. Coheed and Cambria – The Running Free
72. Green Day – Working Class Hero
73. Strata – Stay Young
74. Social Distortion – Far Behind
75. VHS or Beta – Can’t Believe a Single Word
76. Velvet Revolver – She Builds Quick Machines
77. Linkin Park – Shadow of the Day
78. Bloc Party – I Still Remember
79. Godsmack – The Enemy
80. Eddie Vedder – Hard Sun
81. Silverchair – The Greatest View
82. Kid Rock – Amen
83. Paramore – Misery Business
84. Satellite Party – Hard Life Easy
85. Incubus – Anna Molly
86. The Starting Line – Island (Float Away)
87. 30 Seconds to Mars – A Beautiful Lie
88. Breaking Benjamin – The Diary of Jane
89. Sum 41 – Walking Disaster
90. Flyleaf – Fully Alive
91. Killswitch Engage – Holy Diver
92. Silversun Pickups – Well Thought Out Twinkles
93. Korn w/ Amy Lee – Freak on a Leash
94. Dan Le Sac and Scroobius Pip – Thou Shall Always Kill
95. Nickelback – Rock Star
96. Nine Inch Nails – Survivalism
97. Papa Roach – Time is Running Out
98. Madina Lake – House of Cards
99. Linkin Park – Given Up
100. Kid Rock – So Hott
101. The Frantic – Audio and Murder