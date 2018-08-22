Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2008
1.Odd One,Sick Puppies
2,This is War,30 Seconds To Mars
3,Nighmare,Avenged Sevenfold
4,The Sound,Switchfoot
5,In One Ear,Cage The Elephant
6,Letter From a Thief,Chevelle
7,Resistance,Muse
8,Panic Switch (Album Version),Silversun Pickups
9,Shameful Metaphors,Chevelle
10,Impossible,Anberlin
11,The Good Life,Three Days Grace
12,Your Decision,Alice in Chains
13,Say You’ll Haunt Me,Stone Sour
14,Tighten Up,The Black Keys
15,Uprising,Muse
16,Kings and Queens,30 Seconds To Mars
17,Again,Flyleaf
18,Mountain Man,Crash Kings
19,Maybe,Sick Puppies
20,Undisclosed Desires,Muse
21,The Fixer,Pearl Jam
22,Another Way To Die,Disturbed
23,Eyesore,Janus
24,World So Cold,Three Days Grace
25,Diamond Eyes,Deftones
26,Back Against The Wall,Cage The Elephant
27,The Crow & The Butterfly,Shinedown
28,Lesson Learned,Alice in Chains
29,Living In A Dream,Finger Eleven
30,Give Me A Sign,Breaking Benjamin
31,Here We Are Juggernaut,Coheed and Cambria
32,Animal,Neon Trees
33,Kick In The Teeth,Papa Roach
34,You Got Me,Crash Kings
35,Waiting For The End,Linkin Park
36,Snuff,Slipknot
37,My Best Theory,Jimmy Eat World
38,”You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid”,The Offspring
39,Love Hate Sex Pain,Godsmack
40,Break,Three Days Grace
41,Closer to the Edge,Thirty Seconds To Mars
42,I Will Not Bow,Breaking Benjamin
43,I Was A Teenage Anarchist,Against Me!
44,End Of Me,Apocalyptica Featuring Gavin Rosdale
45,I Want You To,Weezer
46,Rise Up,Cypress Hill
47,You’ve Seen the Butcher,Deftones
48,The Animal,Disturbed
49,Die By The Drop,”Dead Weather, The”
50,White Flag Warrior,Flobots Featuring Tim from Rise
51,Radioactive,Kings of Leon
52,Check My Brain,Alice in Chains
53,Your Betrayal,Bullet For My Valentine
54,Freak,Smashing Pumpkins
55,You’re Going Down,Sick Puppies
56,Jars,Chevelle
57,Issues,Escape the Fate
58,Sick of You,Cake
59,Welcome to the Family,Avenged Sevenfold
60,Take Back The Fear,Hail The Villan
61,Wild and Young,American Bang
62,Substitution,Silversun Pickups
63,I’m Your Daddy,Weezer
64,Mess of Me,Switchfoot
65,Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na),My Chemical Romance
66,Cryin Like a Bitch!,Godsmack
67,Jesus Stole My Girlfriend,Violent Soho
68,Chasm,Flyleaf
69,Scream With Me,Mudvayne
70,New Low,Middle Class Rut
71,If I Were You,Janus
72,Shoot It Out,10 Years
73,Sing,My Chemical Romance
74,Lights Out,Breaking Benjamin
75,Between The Lines,Stone Temple Pilots
76,Oildale (Leave Me Alone),Korn
77,Last of the American Girls,Green Day
78,Just Breath,Pearl Jam
79,Fed Up,AM Taxi
80,Lay Me Down,Dirty Heads
81,Memories,Weezer
82,This Addiction,Alkaline Trio
83,Crash,Cavo
84,All I Want,A Day To Remember
85,Shake Me Down,Cage The Elephant
86,Neutron Star Collision,Muse
87,Isolation,Alter Bridge
88,Take a Load Off,Stone Temple Pilots
89,This Too Will Pass,OK Go
90,The Catalyst,Linkin Park
91,Beautiful Thieves,AFI
92,1983,Neon Trees
93,I’m Alive,Story of the Year
94,Gypsy Woman,Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights
95,New Fang,Them Crooked Vultures
96,Little Lion Man,Mumford & Sons
97,We’ve Got a Situation Here,”Damned Things, The”
98,Yeah Yeah Yeah,New Politics
99,Far From Home,Five Finger Death Punch
100,Whipped Cream,Ludo
101,Mind Eraser, No Chaser,Them Crooked Vultures