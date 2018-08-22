Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2008

1.Odd One,Sick Puppies

2,This is War,30 Seconds To Mars

3,Nighmare,Avenged Sevenfold

4,The Sound,Switchfoot

5,In One Ear,Cage The Elephant

6,Letter From a Thief,Chevelle

7,Resistance,Muse

8,Panic Switch (Album Version),Silversun Pickups

9,Shameful Metaphors,Chevelle

10,Impossible,Anberlin

11,The Good Life,Three Days Grace

12,Your Decision,Alice in Chains

13,Say You’ll Haunt Me,Stone Sour

14,Tighten Up,The Black Keys

15,Uprising,Muse

16,Kings and Queens,30 Seconds To Mars

17,Again,Flyleaf

18,Mountain Man,Crash Kings

19,Maybe,Sick Puppies

20,Undisclosed Desires,Muse

21,The Fixer,Pearl Jam

22,Another Way To Die,Disturbed

23,Eyesore,Janus

24,World So Cold,Three Days Grace

25,Diamond Eyes,Deftones

26,Back Against The Wall,Cage The Elephant

27,The Crow & The Butterfly,Shinedown

28,Lesson Learned,Alice in Chains

29,Living In A Dream,Finger Eleven

30,Give Me A Sign,Breaking Benjamin

31,Here We Are Juggernaut,Coheed and Cambria

32,Animal,Neon Trees

33,Kick In The Teeth,Papa Roach

34,You Got Me,Crash Kings

35,Waiting For The End,Linkin Park

36,Snuff,Slipknot

37,My Best Theory,Jimmy Eat World

38,”You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid”,The Offspring

39,Love Hate Sex Pain,Godsmack

40,Break,Three Days Grace

41,Closer to the Edge,Thirty Seconds To Mars

42,I Will Not Bow,Breaking Benjamin

43,I Was A Teenage Anarchist,Against Me!

44,End Of Me,Apocalyptica Featuring Gavin Rosdale

45,I Want You To,Weezer

46,Rise Up,Cypress Hill

47,You’ve Seen the Butcher,Deftones

48,The Animal,Disturbed

49,Die By The Drop,”Dead Weather, The”

50,White Flag Warrior,Flobots Featuring Tim from Rise

51,Radioactive,Kings of Leon

52,Check My Brain,Alice in Chains

53,Your Betrayal,Bullet For My Valentine

54,Freak,Smashing Pumpkins

55,You’re Going Down,Sick Puppies

56,Jars,Chevelle

57,Issues,Escape the Fate

58,Sick of You,Cake

59,Welcome to the Family,Avenged Sevenfold

60,Take Back The Fear,Hail The Villan

61,Wild and Young,American Bang

62,Substitution,Silversun Pickups

63,I’m Your Daddy,Weezer

64,Mess of Me,Switchfoot

65,Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na),My Chemical Romance

66,Cryin Like a Bitch!,Godsmack

67,Jesus Stole My Girlfriend,Violent Soho

68,Chasm,Flyleaf

69,Scream With Me,Mudvayne

70,New Low,Middle Class Rut

71,If I Were You,Janus

72,Shoot It Out,10 Years

73,Sing,My Chemical Romance

74,Lights Out,Breaking Benjamin

75,Between The Lines,Stone Temple Pilots

76,Oildale (Leave Me Alone),Korn

77,Last of the American Girls,Green Day

78,Just Breath,Pearl Jam

79,Fed Up,AM Taxi

80,Lay Me Down,Dirty Heads

81,Memories,Weezer

82,This Addiction,Alkaline Trio

83,Crash,Cavo

84,All I Want,A Day To Remember

85,Shake Me Down,Cage The Elephant

86,Neutron Star Collision,Muse

87,Isolation,Alter Bridge

88,Take a Load Off,Stone Temple Pilots

89,This Too Will Pass,OK Go

90,The Catalyst,Linkin Park

91,Beautiful Thieves,AFI

92,1983,Neon Trees

93,I’m Alive,Story of the Year

94,Gypsy Woman,Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights

95,New Fang,Them Crooked Vultures

96,Little Lion Man,Mumford & Sons

97,We’ve Got a Situation Here,”Damned Things, The”

98,Yeah Yeah Yeah,New Politics

99,Far From Home,Five Finger Death Punch

100,Whipped Cream,Ludo

101,Mind Eraser, No Chaser,Them Crooked Vultures