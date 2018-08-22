Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2009
1. Savior — Rise Against
2. The Feel Good Drag — Anberlin
3. Dirt Room — Blue October
4. You’re Going Down — Sick Puppies
5. Panic Switch — Silversun Pickups
6. Jars — Chevelle
7. Audience of One — Rise Against
8. Uprising — Muse
9. The Night — Disturbed
10. Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked — Cage the Elephant
11. New Divide — Linkin Park
12. Second Chance — Shinedown
13. Blood On My Hands — The Used
14. Love Hurts — Incubus
15. I Will Not Bow — Breaking Benjamin
16. Indestructable — Disturbed
17. Half Truism — The Offspring
18. Sex On Fire — Kings of Leon
19. (If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To — Weezer
20. You’re Gonna Go Far Kid — The Offspring
21. Re-education (Through Labor) — Rise Against
22. Break — Three Days Grace
23. Use Somebody — Kings of Leon
24. Sound of Madness — Shinedown
25. Eyesore — Janus
26. Back Agaisnt the Wall — Cage the Elephant
27. Check My Brain — Alice in Chains
28. Careless Whisper — Seether
29. Champagne — Cavo
30. Notion — Kings of Leon
31. Dead Memories — Slipknot
32. Sometime Around Midnight — Airborne Toxic Event
33. The Fixer — Pearl Jam
34. Street Fighter (War) — Sick Puppies
35. Kings and Queens — 30 Seconds to Mars
36. I’ve Got Friends — Manchester Orchestra
37. Young — Hollwood Undead
38. Breaking — Anberlin
39. I Almost Told You That I Loved You — Papa Roach
40. She’s A Genius — Jet
41. Sink Into Me — Taking Back Sunday
42. Know Your Enemy — Green Day
43. If You Only Knew — Shinedown
44. Lifeline — Papa Roach
45. Black Heart Inertia — Incubus
46. Snuff — Slipknot
47. Hey You — 311
48. Medicate — AFI
49. Help I’m Alive — Metric
50. Cyanide — Metallica
51. Brother — Pearl Jam
52. Troublemaker — Weezer
53. East Jesus Nowhere — Green Day
54. Meet Me On the Equinox — Death Cab for Cutie
55. 21 Guns — Green Day
56. All Nightmare Long — Metallica
57. Whiskey Hangover — Godsmack
58. Crawl Back In — Dead By Sunrise
59. Wheels — Foo Fighters
60. New Fang — Them Crooked Vultures
61. Lollipop — Framing Hanley
62. Undead — Hollywood Undead
63. Wrong — Depeche Mode
64. All I Want — Staind
65. Bad Girlfriend — Theory of a Deadman
66. The ’59 Sound — Gaslight Anthem
67. Broken, Beat & Scarred — Metallica
68. Substitution — Silversun Pickups
69. Odd One — Sick Puppies
70. 100 Little Curses — Street Sweeper Social Club
71. Hate My Life — Theory of a Dead Man
72. Do What You Do — Mudvayne
73. It’s Alright — 311
74. Again — Flyleaf
75. Say It — Blue October
76. Crash — Cavo
77. Slow Poison — The Bravery
78. Wars — Hurt
79. Scream With Me — Mudvayne
80. Drowning (Face Down) — Saving Abel
81. Letter From A Thief — Chevelle
82. Shake It Out — Manchester Orchestra
83. Kristy, Are You Doing OK? — The Offspring
84. One Day — Matishyahu
85. Everywhere I Go — Hollywood Undead
86. G.L.O.W. — Smashing Pumpkins
87. Lightning Storm — Flogging Molly
88. Desolation Row — My Chemical Romance
89. Ignorance — Paramore
90. Your Decision — Alice in Chains
91. Forever In Your Hands — All that Remains
92. Death of Me — Red
93. Just Breathe — Pearl Jam
94. Pork and Beans — Weezer
95. New Moon Rising — Wolfmother
96. Spaceman — The Killers
97. Inside the Fire — Disturbed
98. Changing — Saosin
99. Crawl — Kings of Leon
100. The Day That Never Comes — Metallica
101. Hammerhead — The Offspring