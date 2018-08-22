Q101 Top 101 Songs of 2009

1. Savior — Rise Against

2. The Feel Good Drag — Anberlin

3. Dirt Room — Blue October

4. You’re Going Down — Sick Puppies

5. Panic Switch — Silversun Pickups

6. Jars — Chevelle

7. Audience of One — Rise Against

8. Uprising — Muse

9. The Night — Disturbed

10. Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked — Cage the Elephant

11. New Divide — Linkin Park

12. Second Chance — Shinedown

13. Blood On My Hands — The Used

14. Love Hurts — Incubus

15. I Will Not Bow — Breaking Benjamin

16. Indestructable — Disturbed

17. Half Truism — The Offspring

18. Sex On Fire — Kings of Leon

19. (If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To — Weezer

20. You’re Gonna Go Far Kid — The Offspring

21. Re-education (Through Labor) — Rise Against

22. Break — Three Days Grace

23. Use Somebody — Kings of Leon

24. Sound of Madness — Shinedown

25. Eyesore — Janus

26. Back Agaisnt the Wall — Cage the Elephant

27. Check My Brain — Alice in Chains

28. Careless Whisper — Seether

29. Champagne — Cavo

30. Notion — Kings of Leon

31. Dead Memories — Slipknot

32. Sometime Around Midnight — Airborne Toxic Event

33. The Fixer — Pearl Jam

34. Street Fighter (War) — Sick Puppies

35. Kings and Queens — 30 Seconds to Mars

36. I’ve Got Friends — Manchester Orchestra

37. Young — Hollwood Undead

38. Breaking — Anberlin

39. I Almost Told You That I Loved You — Papa Roach

40. She’s A Genius — Jet

41. Sink Into Me — Taking Back Sunday

42. Know Your Enemy — Green Day

43. If You Only Knew — Shinedown

44. Lifeline — Papa Roach

45. Black Heart Inertia — Incubus

46. Snuff — Slipknot

47. Hey You — 311

48. Medicate — AFI

49. Help I’m Alive — Metric

50. Cyanide — Metallica

51. Brother — Pearl Jam

52. Troublemaker — Weezer

53. East Jesus Nowhere — Green Day

54. Meet Me On the Equinox — Death Cab for Cutie

55. 21 Guns — Green Day

56. All Nightmare Long — Metallica

57. Whiskey Hangover — Godsmack

58. Crawl Back In — Dead By Sunrise

59. Wheels — Foo Fighters

60. New Fang — Them Crooked Vultures

61. Lollipop — Framing Hanley

62. Undead — Hollywood Undead

63. Wrong — Depeche Mode

64. All I Want — Staind

65. Bad Girlfriend — Theory of a Deadman

66. The ’59 Sound — Gaslight Anthem

67. Broken, Beat & Scarred — Metallica

68. Substitution — Silversun Pickups

69. Odd One — Sick Puppies

70. 100 Little Curses — Street Sweeper Social Club

71. Hate My Life — Theory of a Dead Man

72. Do What You Do — Mudvayne

73. It’s Alright — 311

74. Again — Flyleaf

75. Say It — Blue October

76. Crash — Cavo

77. Slow Poison — The Bravery

78. Wars — Hurt

79. Scream With Me — Mudvayne

80. Drowning (Face Down) — Saving Abel

81. Letter From A Thief — Chevelle

82. Shake It Out — Manchester Orchestra

83. Kristy, Are You Doing OK? — The Offspring

84. One Day — Matishyahu

85. Everywhere I Go — Hollywood Undead

86. G.L.O.W. — Smashing Pumpkins

87. Lightning Storm — Flogging Molly

88. Desolation Row — My Chemical Romance

89. Ignorance — Paramore

90. Your Decision — Alice in Chains

91. Forever In Your Hands — All that Remains

92. Death of Me — Red

93. Just Breathe — Pearl Jam

94. Pork and Beans — Weezer

95. New Moon Rising — Wolfmother

96. Spaceman — The Killers

97. Inside the Fire — Disturbed

98. Changing — Saosin

99. Crawl — Kings of Leon

100. The Day That Never Comes — Metallica

101. Hammerhead — The Offspring