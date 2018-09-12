Dave Grohl Trolls & Tips Bigly

Is Dave Grohl the Devil?

Dave Grohl stopped by the Rainbow Bar & Grill for some grub, and leaves his “mark” with a monster tip that has Foo Fighter fans talking, rocking, and wondering…is Dave the DEVIL???

Nah…but he does have a history of cool deeds, and he has even played the prince of darkness in a Tenacious D movie (see below).

The real take away here – Dave is NOT the Devil, AND – Dave is NOT a Douche! He tips well. People of the service industry rejoice! Anyone who has waited tables or working in a gratuity intensive job appreciates a GOOD, or GREAT tipper. We’ve all heard the rumors about celebs that stink at tipping.

Yes, we’re looking at you Mark Zuckerberg, Jeremy Piven, and Scotty Pippen.

I knew I wore my @Nirvana shirt for a reason. Thanks for the picture #DaveGrohl. Honor to meet you! @foofighters pic.twitter.com/i3z9GsoT10 — Len Catling (@LenCatling) August 27, 2018

Dave Grohl tips the most Dave Grohl way possible… (pic via @foofighters fb group) pic.twitter.com/esAkSb2XR6 — Scott Herkes (@ScottHerkes) September 1, 2018

Dave Grohl played the devil in a Tenacious D flick:

