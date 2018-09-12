Q101 Chicago's Alternative

Q101, Everything Alternative | Music, Videos, Interviews

Dave Grohl Trolls & Tips Bigly

By

Is Dave Grohl the Devil?

Dave Grohl stopped by the Rainbow Bar & Grill for some grub, and leaves his “mark” with a monster tip that has Foo Fighter fans talking, rocking, and wondering…is Dave the DEVIL???

Nah…but he does have a history of cool deeds, and he has even played the prince of darkness in a Tenacious D movie (see below).

The real take away here – Dave is NOT the Devil, AND – Dave is NOT a Douche! He tips well. People of the service industry rejoice! Anyone who has waited tables or working in a gratuity intensive job appreciates a GOOD, or GREAT tipper. We’ve all heard the rumors about celebs that stink at tipping.

Yes, we’re looking at you Mark Zuckerberg, Jeremy Piven, and Scotty Pippen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dave Grohl racked up a $333 tab at the Rainbow, so naturally he tipped $333 to complete the rock n toll total.

A post shared by Tony Pierce (@busblog) on

Dave Grohl played the devil in a Tenacious D flick:

Reader Interactions